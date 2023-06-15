Everything to know about Valorant's new Team Deathmatch mode: HURM

Valorant is set to introduce the long-teased Team Deathmatch game mode called the HURM with Episode 7 Act 1. The mode will feature a classic 5v5 deathmatch with a few new sets of rules for the players to learn. While the regular Deathmatch game mode is popular for warming up and calibrating aim, HURM will also allow players to use their ability and manage their Ultimate orbs.

This can truly change the game's dynamic as casual players will likely lean more towards this game mode to have a great time. Riot Games has shared more about the ability-based Team Deathmatch as they prepare to deploy it to live servers with the upcoming Episode.

Valorant HURM Team Deathmatch rules and maps

The 5v5 ability-based Team Deathmatch will be a brand-new addition to Valorant's playlist. One will be able to go up against the enemy team across three new maps specifically made for this game mode. Moreover, the mode will feature several known elements, such as no econ and respawns, similar to the normal Deathmatch game mode.

HURM Team Deathmatch rules

Timers

Match duration: 9m 30s, split into four stages

Respawn frequency: 1.5s

First to 100 kills

Plain and simple: the team that gets 100 kills first wins.

What if a match ends before a team can get to 100 kills? The team in the lead will be the victor.

Score tied when the match ends? The match will end in a draw.

Weapon Loadout

You’ll get to choose your loadout for each stage at the start of the match or anytime you’re in the Spawn Room. With each new stage, your loadout, and its lethality, will be automatically upgraded.

No need to watch your econ—there isn’t any.

Weapon Spawner

Placed around the map are Weapon Spawners in fixed locations with weapons up for grabs. Be sure you and your team are the first to reach them.

Weapons from the Weapon Spawner can potentially be different in each match. These weapons are stage-specific and upgrade as the match progresses.

Weapons from the Weapon Spawner can be destroyed with (G) or whatever your drop weapon key bind is. Once destroyed, you will return to your loadout weapon.

Weapons taken from Weapon Spawners will have limited ammo and will also be destroyed when they run out.

Orbs

Placed around the map are Recovery and Ultimate Orbs. Picked up an orb of either type? Make sure your teammates gather close—both orbs generate zones that your allies can enter to receive the same effect.

Recovery Orbs

Need a heal? Recovery Orbs grant a buff that restores Health and Shield over 6s.

Recovery Orbs are available in certain sections of each map. Just remember—the enemy team will want them too.

The maximum Shield restored is determined by your selected loadout.

Respawn duration: 30s

Ultimate Orbs and Percentage

Ultimate Orbs spawn periodically in certain sections of each map.

Collecting these orbs charges up a percentage of your Ultimate ability—so get your percentage up to 100% to get your Ult.

Got a kill? That will also increase your Ultimate percentage.

Abilities Fully Stacked

Abilities will recharge over time once depleted.

Different abilities take different amounts of time to recharge.

Spawn Room

After dying, you’ll respawn in the safety of your team’s Spawn Room.

When you respawn, you gain a buff that protects you from damage and abilities for 15 seconds. After 15 seconds, you'll start to take damage from staying in spawn, so move quickly!

Developers mentioned that their goal behind designing this game mode was to create a 'combat-centric' experience where players can showcase their creativity alongside their mechanical prowess. Compared to the competitive or unrated game modes, HURM allows one to compete with fewer constraints in a rewarding environment.

What maps are coming with Valorant's HURM

The new Valorant Team Deathmatch will feature a total of three custom-built maps uniquely designed to aid this game mode. They are as follows:

Piazza : A map with a relatively open mid overlooked by higher ground. Huts on either side can flank the higher ground.

: A map with a relatively open mid overlooked by higher ground. Huts on either side can flank the higher ground. DISTRICT : Map with a long lane to one side and a horseshoe-shaped building on the other that can be used to control mid.

: Map with a long lane to one side and a horseshoe-shaped building on the other that can be used to control mid. KASBAH: Arena-style with many connections to the middle of the map, which holds most of the resources.

Developers stated that these maps were specifically designed to create action-packed spaces reflecting their design principles in Valorant. One can expect simple yet intuitive geometry that encourages fair fights.

What is the narrative behind the upcoming HURM game mode in Valorant?

Valorant has always come up with a fascinating plot behind everything when it comes to fabricating lore. That said, Riot has disclosed that Maxbot is the creator behind the Team Deathmatch game mode. Fans will recognize it from Episode 4's WARM UP cinematic, where Valorant's Agent roster defeated the mechanical robot.

As an act of revenge, Maxbot redirected the Agents through Valorant's teleporter into a battle arena trap of his own design.

Alongside a brand new game mode, Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 is expected to bring a plethora of content to the table. Fans will have to stay tuned until the update goes live on June 27, 2023.

