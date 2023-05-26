Valorant Episode 7 to reportedly start on June 27: All expected Act dates explored

Valorant, the popular tactical first-person shooter developed by Riot Games, is gearing up for the highly anticipated Episode 7. As players eagerly await the next installment, the release dates for each Act within the chapter have been leaked. This article takes a look at the reported release dates for each Act, providing fans with an overview of the exciting journey that lies ahead.

It is important to note that these release dates are subject to change.

Rumored release dates for all Episode 7 Valorant Acts

floxay @floxayyy Episode 7 dates:

- Act 1: Jun 27 - Aug 29

- Act 2: Aug 29 - Oct 31

- Act 3: Oct 31 - Jan 9



/ Riot might change these c: / Episode 7 dates:- Act 1: Jun 27 - Aug 29- Act 2: Aug 29 - Oct 31- Act 3: Oct 31 - Jan 9 / Riot might change these c: /

Thanks to insights shared by the prominent leaker @floxayyy on Twitter, Valorant players now have some idea about the potential release dates for each Act in Episode 7.

According to the leak, Riot Games has exciting updates, potential new agents, and thrilling game modes in store for players in Episode 7. While it's important to keep in mind that leaks may turn out to be false, the information shared by @floxayyy has certainly ignited more anticipation within the community.

Per the leak, Episode 7 will kick off with Act 1 on June 27, 2023, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the game. This Act is expected to run until August 29, 2023, giving players ample time to explore the fresh content and updates that Riot Games will introduce.

Act 2 is reportedly scheduled to commence on August 29, 2023, and continue until October 31, 2023. It promises to build upon Act 1, introducing further refinements. Players can anticipate balance adjustments, potential map additions, and possibly even new Agents during this period.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 is expected to start on October 31, 2023, and conclude on January 9, 2024. It will serve as the culmination of the episode.

It is important to note that this leaked information must be taken with a grain of salt until Riot Games officially releases confirmation.

Poll : 0 votes