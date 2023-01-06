How many game modes does Valorant have in 2023?

Valorant is an exciting 5v5 character-based tactical shooter developed by Riot Games. Launched in 2020, it has taken the world of esports by storm and has quickly become one of the most popular games in the world. In the two years since its launch, the shooter title has seen the addition of multiple new game modes, making it an even more robust and enjoyable experience.

In 2023, Valorant features a total of eight game modes. They range from the classic Deathmatch and Spike Rush to new and unique game types like Escalation and Replication. Each offers a unique experience, and all of them offer something for both newcomers and experienced players alike.

Valorant's diverse selection of game modes is sure to keep them engaged and entertained for hours.

All modes in Valorant

Unrated

Unrated is the default game mode in Valorant. It is a 5v5 Plant/Defuse mode where two teams face off against each other to see who can complete the objectives first.

Unrated matches do not affect players' rank or MMR, but they do use the same MMR system to match players according to their skill level. These are also a great way to practice and hone skills before heading into Ranked or Competitive matches.

Competitive

Competitive is the ranked game mode in Valorant. It is a 5v5 Spike Plant/Defuse mode where two teams face off against each other to compete for a higher rank. They count towards rank and MMR, and matchmaking is based on a combination of the two.

Competitive matches are the best way to test skills and climb the leaderboard. To unlock this mode, players must complete 20 Unrated games.

Swiftplay

Swiftplay is a game mode in Valorant that allows players to queue with a team of five. It is designed to be a faster and more action-packed experience, with shorter and faster rounds.

Swiftplay is available to all players, regardless of rank or skill level, and can be helpful for those who want to practice their competitive skills without having to worry about their rank or MMR. It is currently in Beta and will be launched on Jan 10.

Spike Rush

Spike Rush is a casual game mode in Valorant that allows players to play with 10 players in a 5v5 match. It is designed to be fast and action-packed, with shorter rounds and more orbs that provide buffs and inflict debuffs.

Unlike Unrated or Ranked matches, Spike Rush does not affect MMR. It is a great way to play casually with friends and practice Valorant skills.

Deathmatch

Deathmatch is a game mode that allows players to play a fast-paced and free-for-all match without any objectives. In Deathmatch, they compete to get the most kills within a certain time limit.

Deathmatch can be a great way to practice aim and improve skills. However, it does not count towards players' rank or MMR.

Replication

Replication is a game mode in Valorant where a team of five players is given the same Agent with which they must compete against another team with a different Agent. It is a "best of nine" rounds and teams are given the same amount of credits every round, regardless of a win or a loss.

Replication is a great way to practice teamwork and strategy, as well as improve communication skills.

Escalation

Escalation is a game mode where two teams of five players compete to earn points by completing objectives. Every round, they become more difficult with the weapons becoming harder to use. Getting kills earns points for the team, which raises the Escalation level. The first side to complete 12 weapon-level objectives wins.

It is a great way to practice teamwork as well as improve communication skills.

Custom Game

Custom Games are a great way to play with friends, practice specific Agents and strategies, or just have some fun. Players can select specific game rules, set cheats, infinite ability usage, and even select the Agents that will be available in the match.

Custom games can also be set to Tournament Mode, which allows players to play on the same map and with the same rules as the official Competitive Mode. They are efficient for practicing and honing skills in a more relaxed environment.

