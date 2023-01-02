Valorant is Riot Games' most dominant first-person shooter (FPS) esports title that features hero-shooter elements. The Assist application, as the name suggests, provides players assistance as they play the game.

The Assist application was created by an independent developer, M1ke. It was released as a companion program that utilizes Riot Client to provide various services. The application is an external software that works as a third-party program on PC.

Note: The Assist program is not endorsed by Riot Games. While the website is trusted by many in the community, it is best to exercise caution when providing credentials to the software.

Valorant’s new Assist third-party companion application

The Assist application acts as an external launcher for Valorant through the Riot Client, albeit with limitations. M1ke, the program's developer, intends to expand its functionality in the future to enhance the overall user experience with quality-of-life updates.

Assist application download and installation

Players can download the Assist application for free from the GitHub app or directly from this link.

The software can be installed by following the steps shown on the screen to sign into their official Riot Games account.

Players should be able to launch the game from the application itself and enjoy a series of services.

The application utilizes Riot Client to receive game updates, so do not remove or uninstall the official game client from your PC.

Game Mode

Game Mode is a new service in the Assist application that acts as an in-game companion while playing online matches. Here are the features that will be included in this mode.

Live updates and details on the current game.

Can mark players and provides notification if a marked player is on the team.

Rich presence is added back with Customizations.

Services and functionality

The Assist application uses various assets to function. The entire software was developed following the legal terms and conditions provided by Riot Games for Valorant to ensure it was not blocked by Vanguard.

Here is a list of the various services the Assist application currently offers:

It acts as an external launcher for Valorant.

The homepage provides a one-stop destination that displays various in-game assets like the in-game stores and the latest articles from Riot’s official website.

The second tab is completely dedicated to the in-game store, where players can check out the weapon skins without launching the game. This page also displays the account name along with its tagline and the Valorant Point (VP) and Radianite Points (RP) balance.

The third tab provides players with expanded Battle Pass progression and is one of the most useful windows as it displays exactly how much XP is required for the tiers.

The last and most anticipated feature the community has wanted for a long time is account switching. The Assist application allows users to store up to five different accounts, which can be seamlessly switched.

Future expectations

M1ke has provided the community with a probable roadmap of what can be expected in the future. Here are some of the features that could arrive with the application:

Profile page.

Inventory manager.

Expanded profile features.

All progressions expansion - Agents, Contracts, and Dailies.

More regional support.

The Assist application is not wholly independent software. It relies heavily on Riot Client and uses Valorant's official assets to function. The application merely acts as an add-on to make life easier for players.

