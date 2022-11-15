Valorant patch 5.10 (November 15) official notes: Cypher and Harbor buffs, Fade nerfs, bug fixes, and more

Valorant patch 5.10 is right around the corner, and Riot Games is looking to introduce a significant number of changes to two Agents this time around.

Cypher will be receiving a great many numbers of buffs this time around, while Fade will be seeing her name on the nerf list.

VALORANT // India & South Asia @playVALORANTsa Nothing tastes better than some roadside noodles after a day of hiking in the Western Ghats. Harbor swears by it. Nothing tastes better than some roadside noodles after a day of hiking in the Western Ghats. Harbor swears by it. https://t.co/wMm6H4rmXD

Harbor too, will be getting some quality-of-life as Riot looks to help him have an easier time during both pro-play and standard matchmaking.

Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of patch 5.10 can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant patch 5.10 (November 15) official note

1) Agent Changes

Cypher

Cypher gets buffs (Image via Riot Games)

Trapwire

Maximum Trapwire length increased 1000 >>> 1500.

Neural Theft

Now reveals enemies two times. There is a four-second delay between the reveals.

The time restriction to cast on enemy corpses has been removed.

Maximum cast distance increased 1200 >>> 1800.

Quality of Life

Updated the yellow silhouette used for Cypher’s reveal on Spycam and Neural Theft.

Yellow silhouette now disappears if the revealed enemy becomes visible to you to help reduce confusion of seeing two representations of the enemy in different places.

Yellow silhouette now starts dimmer and fades faster to make it more distinguishable from an actual enemy.

Cypher’s placed utility is no longer destroyed by allies’ AOE damage.

Fade

Fade to receive nerfs (Image via Riot Games)

Prowlers

Duration reduced from 3 >>> 2.5 seconds. (Time the prowler is alive without a trail).

Delay on bite after reaching target increased .4 >>> .6 seconds.

Hitbox improvements.

Nearsight duration on hit reduced 3.5 >>> 2.75 seconds.

Prowlers now fizzle out and no longer debuff instead of debuffing its target if they teleported away before it finished its animation.

Nightfall

Cost increased 7 >>> 8.

Harbor

Harbor buffs (Image via Riot Games)

Cascade

Number of purchasable charges 1 >>> 2

2) Gameplay System Updates

Real Time Text Evaluation (NA only to start)

In addition to our existing interventions, Riot games are launching a new feature to begin muting players in chat who send disruptive text messages in-game. Interventions for disruptive text will now be applied sooner rather than later as they continue updating our systems to evaluate more types of text communication.

These improvements will be added to North America first and expanded to more regions in the near future.

Social Updates

Fixed an issue that caused the "Auto-Reject Friend Requests: On" notification to be misaligned in the Social Panel for some languages.

3) Bugs

Agents

Astra

Fixed a bug where Astra could cast a fake Nebula right at the start of a round before her Star charged up.

Chamber

Fixed a bug where Chamber would fail to equip a gun at the start of a new round.

Harbor

Fixed Harbor’s Cascade being visible on Minimap for enemies with vision of it.

Fixed a bug where Harbor’s Cascade would sometimes spawn under the map.

Fixed a bug where Harbor’s Cascade targeter on the minimap would shorten when aiming up or down even though the Cascade would travel the same distance.

Fixed a bug where Harbor’s Cascade targeter on the minimap was slightly shorter than the actual distance it would travel.

Neon

Fixed a bug where Neon’s Slide could be used to boost upwards in specific map locations.

