Valorant Competitive guide (2022): Understanding MMR, ranked placements, and more

Valorant is currently one of the most popular FPS titles in the gaming world. It completed its two-year journey last month.

Since its release in June 2020, the game has evolved exponentially. The developers' hard work and constant efforts have helped it grow.

The concurrent daily player base shows the game's popularity. Valorant has several game modes for gamers to enjoy. However, the Competitive Queue is the most popular among them as this is the only mode in the game that offers ranks.

Players can earn ranks based on their performances in this mode.

However, gamers are often confused regarding the rank system.

Valorant rank system and MMR explained

In June 2020, popular gaming publisher Riot Games decided to enter the FPS market with Valorant. The title quickly became popular among gamers due to its unique concept of combining Agent abilities and tactical shooting.

The amalgamation of these two offers players both MOBA and tactical shooting experiences simultaneously. They started to learn the game and play it for hours.

The developers introduced a ranking system to recognize their hard work and skill set. There were eight different ranks at the start. However, in the latest 5.0 update, the developers added another new rank to increase the number to nine.

All these ranks are divided into three different levels, except the highest one:

Iron (1/2/3)

Bronze (1/2/3)

Silver (1/2/3)

Gold (1/2/3)

Platinum (1/2/3)

Diamond (1/2/3)

Ascendant (1/2/3)

Immortal (1/2/3)

Radiant

The top 500 Immortal users in each region with more than 500 MMR are considered Radiant. Approximately, the top 1% per region gets the Immortal rank.

What is MMR

MMR is short of Matchmaking Rating, and Valorant uses this system to determine the rank of players. It includes individual performances, average performances in previous games, influential plays, and many more metrics.

EvrMoar @RiotEvrMoar MMR range is how you can perform in a good game, vs. a bad game. As you play more your MMR range can shrink but does not grow past 3 ranks. Good luck out there in the new Episode! MMR range is how you can perform in a good game, vs. a bad game. As you play more your MMR range can shrink but does not grow past 3 ranks. Good luck out there in the new Episode!

How the rank system works in Valorant

Players have to reach account level 20 to enable the Competitive Queue. Once enabled, they can queue solo, duo, trio, or with a five-person lobby.

Individuals have to play at least five games to determine their opening rank. They can then grind for the upper ranks from there.

The ranking system is mostly based on team performance. For the lower ranks, the MMR will be determined by whether the players' team is winning or not.

Hence, it is always suggested to play with friends or trusted teammates while in the lower ranks. It increases the chances of winning.

However, if users' teams are constantly winning and their individual performance is also outstanding in all games, they can get a double rank-up.

The rank system changes when gamers are in the upper ranks, i.e., Immortal and Radiant. Individual performances will be considered more than the game's outcome in this rank.

According to the developers, players in those ranks have proven themselves with their skillset and trusted their teammates throughout. Hence, individual performance is the correct way to judge them.

It is not easy to understand this whole system as the developers are always reluctant to explain it in detail. However, users can concentrate on their performance and play with their teammates in the game, eventually taking them to higher ranks.

