How to rank up faster in Valorant

Valorant has emerged as a popular FPS title globally since its release in mid-2020. The game's unique theme, with a combination of Agent abilities and gunplay, has attracted lots of players. The more someone plays, the more XP they receive, unlocking Battlepass and other in-game rewards.

Valorant offers several game modes, including Competitive, which gamers play to rank up. It is a pretty common target for all the users who play the game daily.

However, the job is not easy as the competition is very high. Only 2% of the total players can reach the Immortal tier.

Tips to rank up faster in Valorant

Like other multiplayer games, winning a match rewards users with positive rank ratings, while it is deducted for losing a game. Gamers need to avoid losses as much as possible to rank up faster. They can follow the tips below to enhance their chances of winning.

1) Improve aim

Being an FPS title, gunplay is the most essential part of this game. Hence, players need a sharp aim to perform better in Valorant. They can go to the Range and perform several drills every day.

Continuous practice and maintaining a routine will enhance the players' skill set and be more helpful in ranking up.

2) Play Deathmatch before Competitive

Many users jump into a Competitive queue without warming up properly. As a result, they always underperform in games and end up losing.

Every gamer should play at least one Deathmatch to warm themselves up. It will help deliver better performances and eventually increase their chances of winning.

3) Learn multiple Agents

Valorant has 18 Agents currently, and players should be accustomed to all of them. They must learn to play with at least four to five Agents from different categories (four categories: Duelist, Sentinel, Controller, and Initiator).

This will help gamers offer better performances even when someone else has picked up their favorite Agent.

4) Play with friends

Users should try to play with their friends or trusted teammates as much as possible. Doing so will allow them to have proper in-game communication and divide their in-game roles as per their comfort zones.

5) Watch demos

Games should watch pro players' videos, analyses, and demos more often to learn more about the game. Professional players can offer better insight into the game than others.

Users can also try and adapt their playstyle to inculcate aspects of pros for their own betterment.

