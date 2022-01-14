Valorant Episode 4 Act I Agent tier list: The best agents in the game

Valorant Episode 4 Act I, Disruption, finally went live last Tuesday with the introduction of patch 4.0. In the new update, developers have added Neon to the Duelist roster alongside Reyna, Raze, Phoenix, Jett, and Yoru. With the arrival of the Filipino, Valorant’s agent pool increased to 18.

The ever-evolving nature of the game has seen multiple shifts in the meta since its release in June 2020. Neon's introduction means that players can expect some more tweaks in the same.

Most popular Agents in Valorant Episode 4 Act I

Valorant has attracted lots of players with its unique gameplay, which combines an agent's abilities with traditional gunplay. Every agent in the game has its own set of utilities, and the diversity in their composition makes the game more compelling.

However, with every new update, the game goes through some significant meta-shifts. Some agents become more popular, while players avoid others.

Since the addition of Neon in Episode 4, Valorant has seen some changes in the meta. Based on the pick-rate, all Valorant agents can be divided into five different tiers, from most to least popular:

S tier

A Tier

B Tier

C Tier

D Tier

S-tier Agents

S-tier agents are currently the most popular agents. Almost every team picks them, regardless of map choices.

Jett (Duelist)

Astra (Controller)

Skye (Initiator)

S-tier agent (Image via Riot)

Jett is still the most picked agent in the game, due to his exceptional movement and fast mobility, which enhances the sniping potential of players. Astra brings in more versatility as a Controller, which inspires teams to pick the agent in every map.

Skye can be used as a pseudo-duelist agent, who helps the team by gathering information about enemies' locations and healing her teammates.

A-tier Agents

A-tier agents are also quite powerful and popular in the game. However, their selection in a game usually depends on the teams' strategy and maps.

Viper (Controller)

Cypher (Sentinel)

Killjoy (Sentinel)

Sova (Initiator)

A-tier agent (Image via Riot)

Viper has been one of the most popular agents since her buff in previous updates. Meanwhile, Cypher and Killjoy are both picked by teams depending on their comfort zone. Sova is one of the best agents in the game, as she can gather information about enemies' locations.

B-tier Agents

These agents can be perfect for any map if they're used properly.

Reyna (Duelist)

Raze (Duelist)

KAY/O (Initiator)

Chamber (Sentinel)

Sage (Sentinel)

Omen (Controller)

B-tier agent (Image via Riot)

Reyna and Raze can be dangerous if used with a proper tactic in mind. KAY/O can give his team an extra advantage with his flashes and information gathering potential. Chamber and Sage, as Sentinels, and Omen, as Controller, are effective if players can use their abilities smartly.

C-tier Agents

Agents with lesser pick-rates belong to the C-tier.

Neon (Duelist)

Phoenix (Duelist)

Breach (Initiator)

Brimstone (Controller)

C-tier agent (Image via Riot)

Neon has just arrived in Valorant, whereas other Duelists have outperformed Phoenix in the game. Most players avoid using Breach as Initiator, or Brimstone as Controller.

D-tier Agents

Agents with the lowest pick rates belong to this category.

Yoru (Duelist)

D-tier agent (Image via Riot)

Yoru has had the lowest pick-rate over the last few acts in the game. To help the agent become more popular, developers will work on a Yoru re-work for upcoming updates of the game.

