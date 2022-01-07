Valorant's Episode 4 will be known as Disruption

Valorant is set to kickstart its new chapter with the upcoming patch 4.0 update next week. With this, the final act of Episode 3 Reflection will come to its conclusion as well. The brand new episode of the game will be known as "Disruption."

Since the game's release in June 2020, Valorant's journey has been divided into three Episodes. All of these Episodes lasted for six months and parted into three Acts. With the upcoming 4.0 update, developers are ready to drop Episode 4 Disruption next week.

With the arrival of Episode 4 Act I, Valorant is set to introduce another new Agent along with some key changes to Breeze, new Battle Pass rewards and weapon skin bundles.

Valorant Episode 4 will kick off on January 11, 2022

In each new Episode, Riot has introduced two new Agents and a map. They maintained their legacy in Episode 3 as well by introducing two new Agents, Kay/O and Chamber, and a new map, Fracture. Players can expect the same in Episode 4 as well.

With the arrival of Episode 4 Act I, Valorant will receive another new Agent in the game, increasing the count to 19. Filipino Agent Neon will join Valorant's Duelist roster alongside Reyna, Raze, Jett, Phoenix and Yoru.

Aside from a new Agent, players will also receive a brand new Battle Pass filled with Buddies, Cards, Sprays and Skin bundles. There will be three different weapon skin bundles included in the Battle Pass: Hydrodip, Schema and Velocity. Players will also receive a new mech-themed Protocol 781-A skin bundle with the introduction of Episode 4 Act I.

In addition to the new Agent and weapon skins, players will also get to see some changes in the Breeze map with the new update. With the new Episode set to go live on January 11, 2022, fans are no doubt excited to play as Neon and unlock the Episode 4 Act 1 Battle Pass.

