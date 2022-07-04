When does Valorant offer a “double rank up” in Competitive queue?

Valorant's ranking system has always been confusing to understand. The developers have often tried to reveal several criteria to provide an estimate of how the system works, but to no avail. Players have a bone to pick with the devs, as the majority believe that they deserve a higher rank than what they actually have.

With the introduction of the latest patch 5.0 update last month, Episode 5 'Dimension' Act 1 started in the game. Ahead of the new Act, the game has had a rank reset so that players can have a fresh start.

Riot has also introduced a new rank, Ascendant, between Diamond and Immortal, with the hope of decreasing player density in the lower ranks. Some players have benefited with this new addition, as they were rewarded a “double rank up” after some good performances in ranked games.

EvrMoar @RiotEvrMoar



Double rank ups come from your rank being "out of the range" of your MMR. The highest MMR range you can have is 3 ranks; so you will guarantee to get a double rank up if you ever get 4 ranks away from your MMR! Ranked Fact Friday!Double rank ups come from your rank being "out of the range" of your MMR. The highest MMR range you can have is 3 ranks; so you will guarantee to get a double rank up if you ever get 4 ranks away from your MMR! #VALORANT Ranked Fact Friday!Double rank ups come from your rank being "out of the range" of your MMR. The highest MMR range you can have is 3 ranks; so you will guarantee to get a double rank up if you ever get 4 ranks away from your MMR! #VALORANT

So, when does a player get a “double rank up” in Valorant? This article will explain some of the common queries players have regarding the title's rank system.

Constant good performances can earn you a “double rank up” in Valorant Competitive queue

Valorant is one of the most popular FPS titles in the gaming world. The unique concept of the game comprises an amalgamation of the Agents' abilities and tactical shooting, making it more attractive to everyone. Players must possess exceptional abilities and ample gunpower to perform better in the game.

Valorant has different modes in the game. However, the 'Competitive Queue' is the most popular, as players can grind for increased ranks by playing this mode.

The mode follows the default playstyle of the game: Two teams, having five members each, compete against each other. The first team to win 13 rounds in the game is declared the winner.

Players are rewarded with a rank-rating based on their individual performances. However, this rank-rating can be decided on some extra factors, such as Agent pick, playstyle, current rank, and more.

In the latest patch 5.0 update, the developers introduced a new ranking Ascendant in between Diamond and Immortal. The developers revealed the reason behind the new rank introduction by saying:

"We believe our lower ranks have a few too many of you, especially Bronze and Silver. When we were looking at rank distribution, we realized that if we were to move some of you up and out of those lower ranks, it would overpopulate Platinum and Diamond. So by adding a new rank we can better distribute you across ranks, keep the prestige of high ranks, while helping better define the skill level of each rank."

Since the introduction of the new Ascendant rank in the latest update, many players have received a jump in their rank in the current Act. Speaking about the reasons behind this rank-jump, Riot's Senior Competitive Designer Evr Moar, on his Twitter handle, said:

EvrMoar @RiotEvrMoar



Double rank ups come from your rank being "out of the range" of your MMR. The highest MMR range you can have is 3 ranks; so you will guarantee to get a double rank up if you ever get 4 ranks away from your MMR! Ranked Fact Friday!Double rank ups come from your rank being "out of the range" of your MMR. The highest MMR range you can have is 3 ranks; so you will guarantee to get a double rank up if you ever get 4 ranks away from your MMR! #VALORANT Ranked Fact Friday!Double rank ups come from your rank being "out of the range" of your MMR. The highest MMR range you can have is 3 ranks; so you will guarantee to get a double rank up if you ever get 4 ranks away from your MMR! #VALORANT

Players can also be confused about the MMR system. Evr Moar cleared it out as well, saying:

EvrMoar @RiotEvrMoar MMR range is how you can perform in a good game, vs. a bad game. As you play more your MMR range can shrink but does not grow past 3 ranks. Good luck out there in the new Episode! MMR range is how you can perform in a good game, vs. a bad game. As you play more your MMR range can shrink but does not grow past 3 ranks. Good luck out there in the new Episode!

In the simplest words, a player has to win most of his game by maintaining a consistent good performance to get a “double rank up” in the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far