Valorant patch 4.03 official notes: Massive Deathmatch changes, Brimstone updates, performance fixes, and more

Valorant patch 4.03 will be looking to bring many changes to the Deathmatch game mode by improving a lot of its “Spawn Logic”.

Brimstone will also be receiving some updates, along with performance updates hitting the social and esports aspect of the game.

Valorant fans looking for a detailed patch description can look up Riot’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant patch 4.03 official notes

1) Agent Updates

Brimstone

Brimstone’s ultimate now properly blocks gameplay visibility while active

You’ll no longer see enemies on the minimap through the ultimate.

Abilities that require line of sight (flashes, Sova recon pulses) will no longer apply through the ultimate.

2) Mode Updates

Deathmatch

Removed and in some cases relocated “dangerous” spawn locations

Improved spawn logic and spawn placement to increase the likelihood that you will be facing each other players in an encounter

Spawning logic will now favor respawn locations farther away from where you are defeated

Fixed an issue where the Warm-Up Phase was not using spawn logic properly

Respawn Time Reduced: 3s >>> 1.5s

Social Updates

Updated AFK detection in game to deter players from exploiting game modes to farm EXP

3) Performance Updates

Global Invalidation

Global Invalidation provides up to 15% improvement to baseline performance for CPU-bound players

CPU-bound players are generally mid-to-high spec machines.

These numbers are based on data gathered from PBE over two weekends (Jan. 22–23, and Feb. 5–6).

Although we expect a large portion of the player base to benefit from these gains, your machine’s performance may vary.

Cosmetic Updates

Updates to the color of the tile used to display sprays in your Collections

Some sprays were too close to the color of the original tile and were hard to see properly before actually using them in-game.

Game System Updates

Added option to return to strongest weapon

You can now return to the strongest weapon when pressing the “Equip Last Used Item” key or when auto-equipping a weapon.

To toggle ON, go to Settings >> Controls >> Equipment under “Prioritize Strongest Weapon.

Esports Features

Projectile follow is now fixed for observer followers

Added observer settings toggle to turn Agent portrait on/off

4) Bugs

Agents

Fixed a bug where Valorant Chamber’s Headhunter and Tour de Force could float away

Fixed an exploit where, using specific line-ups, it was possible to see inside Viper’s ultimate without being affected by the nearsighted debuff

Fixed a bug where Viper’s ultimate would sometimes fail to expand through doorways

Social

Fixed a bug where pressing enter in pre-game wouldn’t focus chat

Fixed a bug where right clicking a player portrait would not bring up a context menu

Performance

Fixed a bug where performance stats would be hidden while spectating the Spike

Known Issues

Esports Features

There is a brief flash when swapping into free-cam mode as an observer follower

