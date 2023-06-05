Valorant HURM Team Deathmatch mode: Release date, what to expect, and more

At the start of the year, Valorant teased the arrival of a new Team Deathmatch-based game mode in one of its Dev Diaries videos featuring executive producer Anna Donlon and game director Andy Ho. In another video earlier today, the developers announced the release date for the new game mode, called HURM, and some key details about it.

So far in 2023, Valorant has received a fresh map, Lotus, a new Initiator Agent, Gekko, and multiple cosmetic items, with Oni 2.0 and Radiant Entertainment System bundles being clear highlights. Moving ahead, there is a lot in store for the tactical shooter's playerbase, of which the new game mode, HURM, is the closest.

With that right around the corner, you are bound to have many questions. This article has you covered on everything about it so far.

When is Team Deathmatch-inspired new game mode, HURM, coming to Valorant?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT The latest on Team Deathmatch, updates to the progression system, and a lethal new Sentinel—let’s catch up on what’s next for VALORANT in 2023. The latest on Team Deathmatch, updates to the progression system, and a lethal new Sentinel—let’s catch up on what’s next for VALORANT in 2023. https://t.co/rLeUzvgzQ0

HURM has been confirmed by the developers to be released at the start of Episode 7 Act 1. Although the developers have not officially notified the date for its arrival, it can be deduced from the number of days remaining on the Battlepass for Episode 6 Act 3 and the Act rank reset time in the Career tab that Valorant's Episode 7 Act 1 will begin on June 27~28, 2023.

What can you expect from HURM, Valorant's brand-new game mode?

Mike | Valorant Leaks & News @ValorLeaks The new gamemode HURM will be releasing with Episode 7. The Gamemode is Team Deathmatch with Abilities. This will also be the first gamemode to feature custom maps. | #VALORANT The new gamemode HURM will be releasing with Episode 7. The Gamemode is Team Deathmatch with Abilities. This will also be the first gamemode to feature custom maps. | #VALORANT

HURM will bring the much-awaited team-based Deathmatch format into Riot's character-based tactical shooter. According to the announcement by the developers, the new game mode will feature tactical gunplay and Agent abilities. HURM will also feature new maps that have been custom designed for that game mode.

The arrival of HURM is great news for the community as they have been demanding something like this for a while now. While Deathmatch is a good way to train your aim, players have wanted to try out ability combinations, lineups, and more with their teams against enemy players without committing to a full-fledged unrated game or risking losing elo by diving into competitive. The new game mode will facilitate these endeavors while keeping the stakes sufficiently low.

Mike | Valorant Leaks & News @ValorLeaks Custom Maps in regards to maps created specifically for the gamemode, There are a few of them actually. This is not community custom maps. Custom Maps in regards to maps created specifically for the gamemode, There are a few of them actually. This is not community custom maps.

Custom maps for the HURM game mode are also an interesting addition to the game's ecosystem. It will allow players to take a break from the monotony of the seven-map competitive pool. Moreover, if HURM is to allow more than two teams to compete with each other, akin to regular Deathmatch, a larger, more spread-out map would be absolutely necessary. None of the current maps in the game allow for more than 10-12 players without it feeling overly crowded.

That's everything we know about HURM, the new Team Deathmatch mode coming to Valorant at the start of Episode 7 Act 1. But stay tuned for more updates regarding this as the end of this act gets closer.

