When does Valorant Night Market begin? (Episode 6 Act 3)

The Night Market is an event that Valorant players constantly look forward to, as it allows them to snag their favorite skins (if their luck permits) at considerably lower prices. The event makes a comeback at the end of every Act, which is how time periods in the game are divided. Players get to roll a slot machine-like system that shows them the six skins that they can purchase from the Night Market in a certain act.

With this being such a hyped event, players might want to know when the Night Market in Valorant will start for Episode 6 Act 3, which will also be the last one in Episode 6. This article covers all the information you need about the start and end dates of the next iteration of the Night Market and other relevant information about it.

Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 Night Market starts on June 6, 2023

Did you remember to leave a light on? Night. Market's on its way.

The next round of the Night Market for Episode 6 Act 3 in Valorant will go live for players across the world on June 8, 2023, at 00:00 UTC. Here are the corresponding local times for different regions:

Los Angeles - 17:00 PDT (June 7, 2023)

New York - 20:00 EDT (June 7, 2023)

Frankfurt - 02:00 CEST (June 8, 2023)

Mumbai - 05:30 (June 8, 2023)

Seoul, Tokyo - 09:00 (June 8, 2023)

Sydney - 10:00 (June 8, 2023)

Before the Night Market is deployed, you must download a small update for the game. Once that is done, you can access the Night Market in Valorant for this Act for the next 20 days, which is around when the Act will come to an end as well.

To summarize, the Night Market for Episode 6 Act 3 starts on June 7, 2023, and continues until June 27, 2023.

What to expect from Episode 6 Act 3 Night Market

As usual, you can expect at least one Premium tier gun skin or a Melee skin. What you get in the other five slots depends entirely on your luck, and it is impossible to predict what you will get unless you own nearly every purchasable skin in the game.

Of the Valorant skins that you cannot get in the Episode 6 Night Marktet are skins from Agent Contracts, Battlepass skins, knives that are priced above 3550 VP, or guns classified as Exclusive or Ultra in the skin tier system.

Moreover, purchasable skins must be at least three Acts old to turn up in the Night Market. So weapons from the Oni 2.0 or Magepunk 3.0 collections are off-limits. However, you can get skins from the Cryostasis collection.

All things considered, the opportunities with this edition of the Night Market are endless, and with some good luck, you will get the skins you are looking forward to buying at heavy discounts.

