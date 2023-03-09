How to get the Gekko Shorty skin in Valorant

Every new Agent in Valorant has a contract to their name, which you must complete if you want to unlock the Agent. The same rule applies to Gekko, the newest addition to the game's rising list of playable characters.

Each of these contracts has ten tiers, containing various cosmetic rewards, in addition to one of them granting access to the Agent themselves, generally in the fifth tier. On the other hand, the tenth tier rewards players with a sidearm skin for that Agent.

This skin, like other obtainable cosmetics in the contract, reflects specific personality traits or lore-related details about that Valorant Agent. With Gekko's contract featuring a Shorty skin at the end, this article will detail how you can obtain it in-game.

Unlocking Gekko's Shorty skin in Valorant by completing missions and playing short-format games

Gekko is the newest character in Riot's character-based tactical shooter. He's an Initiator Agent who uses a host of cute Pokemon-like creatures to do his bidding. Like other Agents, his contract has ten tiers, which are as follows:

Tier 1: "Fierce Form" spray Tier 2: "VALORANT Gekko" player card Tier 3: "Primordial" player title Tier 4: "Creature Crew" spray Tier 5: "Gekko" Agent Tier 6: "Cruiser" gun buddy Tier 7: "Gekko" spray Tier 8: "Vibin'" player title Tier 9: "Out on a Limb" player card Tier 10: "Sidekick" Shorty skin

The Shorty skin in Gekko's contract is known as "Sidekick," most likely getting its name from the fact that his ability kit consists of small creatures. It boasts a hip-hop-esque esthetic with small stickers on it, similar to the tattoos on the Agent's arms. Here’s how you can get the Shorty skin in his Agent contract:

Go to the Agents menu and find his contract. There will be a button called "Activate Contract." Click on it. Once the contract is active, you will have to play the game to earn XP and progress through the tiers.

You require a total of 975,000 XP in order to complete all 10 tiers in Gekko's contract and unlock the Shorty skin. For good or for bad, there aren't any XP-gaining exploits that you can use to boost the amount of experience points that you get in Valorant.

You can, however, do certain activities to optimize the amount of XP you get in comparison to the amount of time you spend playing the game. First, you must ensure that you complete all of the Daily and Weekly Missions that are offered in the tactical shooter. Fortunately, these are simple tasks that are easy to complete without paying them too much attention.

Another option for you to gain XP fast is by playing the shorter formats in Valorant more. This includes Spike Rush, Swiftplay, Deathmatch, and more. While it's true that Unrated and Competitive formats grant a lot more XP in one go, the shorter formats reward you with more XP in proportion to the time that it takes to complete a single game.

Although unlocking the sidearm skin for any Agent in Valorant is a long and difficult path, some of them, including Gekko's, feature excellent designs that make the process worth it.

Poll : 0 votes