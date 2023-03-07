Is Valorant's Oni 2.0 skin collection worth buying?

The long-awaited Oni 2.0 bundle will be available in the Valorant in-game shop as soon as the patch for Episode 6 Act 2 drops in your region. The original collection came out during the early days of Valorant when the Ignition series was on.

What the Prime skin is to the Vandal, the Oni skin is to the Phantom. While countless skins have come out since then, these two have made their mark as the evergreen, go-to rifle skins in the game.

For a community like Valorant's, which is greatly divided in opinions on virtually every matter related to the game, the consensus regarding these two skins is almost astounding.

Now that it is finally here, many of you might wonder whether the Oni 2.0 matches all the hype around it and whether it makes sense for you to spend your hard-earned money on this collection.

There are certain factors, such as price, special effects, the included weapons, and so on, to consider when making this decision, and this article will weigh them out for you.

Highlights of Valorant's Oni 2.0 skin collection: Katana melee, new sound effects, and Yoru Ultimate Easter egg

The melee skin featured in the Oni 2.0 bundle is the central highlight of the collection. It is a massive upgrade in terms of design from the Oni Claw, which was an innovative enough idea, but fell short when it came to execution. The Katana also features variants like the 2.0 versions of the Reaver and Ion melees, which is an added benefit.

Another highlight of the revamped Oni collection is that this one has more sound effects added to both the guns and the melee skin. The SFX provides a smooth and satisfying reverb to the sound of the guns firing. There is also the sound of an ominous whisper that plays in the background whenever you equip a weapon or inspect it.

A small detail you might miss is that having the Oni Katana equipped while using Yoru will give you a special effect added to his Ultimate. Instead of a regular blue mask, he wears it when getting into his ult. He puts on a red Oni mask when this is equipped. This is the first time in Valorant that you will be able to witness an interaction between a weapon skin and an Agent ability.

Oni 2.0 collection: Price, weapons, and animations

Valorant's new skin bundle, consisting of a Vandal, Bulldog, Ares, Frenzy, and melee skin, costs 7100 VP, with individual gun skins costing 1775 VP. The Katana is the costliest Premium tier melee skin at a price point of 5350 VP.

The skins will feature the same variants as the original Oni skinline, with a few additional animations and sound effects. One of the many details that make the collection so fascinating is that each Variants of the Katana has a different texture on the blade. Moreover, you can see a set of eyes look at you when you inspect the weapon, the color of which differs based on the variant you have equipped.

Most of the weapons in the bundle are helpful, except for the Ares, which is rarely picked. Including a Spectre skin would have made for the perfect collection, as it would also have provided players with a second Oni skin with suppressed fire and a much more widely used weapon.

If you already have the entire bundle from the previous Oni collection, getting this will mean you can equip skins from the same collection for all the rifles in Valorant. This is the only premium skin in the game with such a provision.

The pricing of the new Valorant skin bundle follows an exciting model. The difference between the price of the Oni Katana and the entire bundle is 1750 VP, which is about the price of a single gun skin. As good as it is, spending money worth three gun skins on a single knife is probably not sensible.

By making it so expensive, Riot Games is making sure that more people will be inclined to buy the entire bundle to get more value out of the amount they spend, as the bundle will give them free access to the melee.

Conclusion

Players have long waited for an Oni-themed Vandal skin, and Riot has finally delivered upon that wish. If you purchase the bundle, you also get Bulldog and Frenzy skins, both highly used guns. Moreover, the melee skin is a top contender for the best knife skin in Valorant so far.

The animations and the level of detail that the developers have incorporated into this collection are on a whole other level, making this a bundle you will not want to miss out on.

