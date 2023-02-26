Valorant teases Oni 2.0 featuring katana: Possible release date, weapons, variants and more

Riot Games has finally answered the prayers of legions of Valorant fans with an official teaser for Oni 2.0 cosmetic bundle. The community has been asking for the next iteration of the Oni skin bundle, similar to Magepunk 2.0 and Glitchpop 2.0, for a while now, with the original collection being one of the most popular in-game cosmetics of all time.

Over the years, the developers and designers at Riot Games have done a commendable job at adding cosmetics of various hues and themes for Valorant players to enjoy. Be it Ruination Collection's mysterious gothic vibe, Glitchpop's cyberpunk esthetic or Radiant Crisis 001's comic relief, the community has often been spoilt for choices to add a tad more color to their gameplay.

This article jots down all the available information for the upcoming Oni 2.0 bundle for Valorant players to get acquainted with.

Everything you need to know about the upcoming Valorant skin bundle Oni 2.0

The official Twitter channel for Riot's FPS title shared a picture today that features four katanas sticking out of the ground with the sun behind them. In front of the blades, one can see a mysterious mask, eerily looking like the one Yoru wields, with glowing eyes and smoke billowing out from them.

The frame also consists of a number of cherry blossom trees, which are also known as Sakura and Japanese cherry. The official post contained the caption '再来,' which roughly translates (google) into 'again.'

While the community wondered if the tease was related to the Agent or the long-awaited cosmetic bundle, well-known Valorant leaker Mike confirmed on their Twitter channel that the next in-game skin bundle is going to be Oni 2.0.

Mike | Valorant Leaks & News @ValorLeaks Each weapon in the bundle will contain the original 4 Variants, the katana will also have the same variants. Each weapon in the bundle will contain the original 4 Variants, the katana will also have the same variants.

The possible release date and time for the Oni 2.0 skin bundle are at 2 pm PST on Tuesday, March 7. This translates to an early morning release for the Mumbai, India server at 3.30 am IST on Wednesday, March 8. The in-game shop currently features the VCT LOCK//IN and Reverie bundles for players to cash in on.

According to Mike, the Oni 2.0 bundle will feature a Vandal and a melee katana weapon. Other options are yet to be revealed. For comparison, the first bundle consisted of Shorty, Bucky, Guardian, Phantom and a melee claw weapon. The price for the new Premium bundle will likely be 7100 VP (Valorant Points).

Furthermore, Mike also revealed that each weapon skin in the new bundle, along with the katana, will feature the original 4 variants. The variants of the earlier bundle comprised of the base red, black, green and white. It is expected that the new bundle will also bring animations and finishers for the weapons like the first bundle.

Other than weapons, players will also get to put their hands on other in-game items like a player card, a gun buddy, and a spray once Oni 2.0 hits the Valorant in-game shop. The community has been waiting for the sequel to the original bundle for a long time now and their dreams seem to be finally coming true.

Readers should remember that at the time of writing, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same from Riot Games. Players will be eager to find out whether Oni 2.0 will feature new animations and a finisher or the ones its predecessor had.

