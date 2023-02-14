5 best Spectre skins in Valorant Episode 6

Valorant has a large armory of weapons. Along with Vandal and Phantom, Spectre is one of the most used weapons in the game.

Riot Games has released a slew of animated skins for Spectre. The SMG is both cheap and effective in the early phases and half-buy rounds of Valorant. Many players also like using this weapon much later because of its effectiveness in close-quarter engagements.

Spectre is certainly a popular weapon with plenty of skins. Depending on the skin, the weapon may feel very different. The unique sound effects and animation that come with each skin drastically alter the gaming experience.

This article lists the five best Spectre skins that are worth the money in Valorant Episode 6.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ruination Spectre and other great Spectre Skins to have in Valorant Episode 6

1) RGX 11Z Pro

This skin was launched on April 27, 2022, as part of the second bundle of the RGX 11Z Pro collection in Valorant. The bundle included one melee weapon, one Classic pistol, one Spectre, one Phantom, and one Operator.

The RGX 11Z Pro comes in red, blue, and yellow, with green being the base color. The LED lights also change to four different hues.

The skin can be upgraded to level 5. Players need 40 Radianite Points to fully upgrade the basic color. Additionally, they must spend an extra 15 Radianite Points to unlock each color.

The entire bundle costs 8700 VP (Valorant Points). Players need to spend 2,175 VP to get the Spectre skin.

2) BlastX Spectre

The BlastX Spectre resembles a toy gun and fires nerf-gun projectiles instead of bullets. Its unique sound helps players take fights more confidently and maintain better recoil. The finisher animation is eye-catching, as the enemy turns into a massive gift box.

The skin comes in black, yellow, and pink, with green being the basic color. It can be leveled up to level 4 and requires 40 Radianite Points to max out. Each color requires an additional 15 Radianite Points to unlock.

The BlastX Spectre costs 2,175 VP, while the whole package costs 8700 VP.

3) Ruination Spectre

Ruination Spectre debuted as part of the Ruination Bundle, which was released on July 8, 2021. The skin emits a darkish aura, making it appear cool and instilling confidence in players during fights. It is available in purple, yellow/red, and green, with ocean blue being the basic color.

Ruination Spectre can be upgraded to level four for 40 Radianite Points. Furthermore, 15 Radianite Points are required to unlock each color variant.

This Spectre skin costs 2,175 VP, and the entire bundle costs 8,700 VP.

4) Reaver Spectre

This skin was included in the Reaver bundle's Episode 5 collection. Reaver 2.0 includes skins for Ghost, Spectre, Odin, Phantom, and Karambit.

Reaver Spectre is available for 1775 VP and has four upgrade levels. The base color variant (purple) can be fully upgraded with 40 Radianite Points. There are three extra color variants: red, black, and white. These can be purchased for 15 Radianite Points apiece.

5) Ion Spectre

This skin is part of the Ion, Episode 5 collection. The set includes four weapons as well as a Karambit knife. Ion skins are one-of-a-kind skins with amazing electric VFX.

Ion 2.0 Spectre costs 1775 Valorant Points and comes in four color variations and four upgrades. The full package can be purchased for 7,100 VP. The base color variant can be fully upgraded with 40 Radianite Points.

In addition to the eye-catching VFX, the skin includes the renowned Ion (Episode 1 collection) finisher animation and kill banner.

