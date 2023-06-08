Valorant's new progression system: Kingdom Credits, Agent unlocking events, Accessory Store, and more

Agent contracts in Valorant have been one of the interesting ways in which the developers chose to connect the lore and the actual gameplay. Since release, players have been able to choose the contract of a particular Agent and earn XP by playing different modes in order to unlock the character itself or a plethora of cool goodies based on them. All that is about to change with the upcoming Episode 7 Act 1 of Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter.

June 27, 2023 will be the last day when you will be able to grind out the Agent contracts to unlock the free rewards. After that, there will be a new progression system in place. It will introduce a new currency form, which you will be able to earn in-game. You will have to use it to unlock Agents and other related rewards. Here's everything about it that has been revealed by the developers so far.

How to earn free Kingdom Credits in Valorant starting from Episode 7 Act 1?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Get more for all the ways you play.



Here’s a quick look at the new progression system updates coming to VALORANT in Episode 7 Act I. Get more for all the ways you play. Here’s a quick look at the new progression system updates coming to VALORANT in Episode 7 Act I. https://t.co/1BpoYH7p1s

So far in Valorant, playing everyday and completing the Daily Challenges rewarded you with only experience points (XP). These automatically counted towards the progression of the current Battlepass as well as the Agent contract you had activated.

However, starting from Episode 7 Act 1, Daily Challenges and Weekly Challenges will reward you with not only XP, but also a new in-game currency called Kingdom Credits. This is a form of free currency in the game, and will let you unlock missed rewards from an older Battlepass, among other things.

Kingdom Credits will keep stacking, but there will be a maximum amount you can store. So be sure to keep spending it on items you like from time to time.

How to unlock new Agents in Valorant starting from Episode 7 Act 1?

Mike | Valorant Leaks & News @ValorLeaks

Kingdom Credits will be introduced with Episode 7. You will be able to earn credits by playing games.



~ Agents will be unlocked through events starting with the next agent (They will have an event at launch, where you can unlock with XP… Progression System Update | #VALORANT Kingdom Credits will be introduced with Episode 7. You will be able to earn credits by playing games.~ Agents will be unlocked through events starting with the next agent (They will have an event at launch, where you can unlock with XP… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Progression System Update | #VALORANT Kingdom Credits will be introduced with Episode 7. You will be able to earn credits by playing games.~ Agents will be unlocked through events starting with the next agent (They will have an event at launch, where you can unlock with XP… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/lpzSzKfi8g

Over the course of all the Agents that have been added to the game since Valorant's release three years ago, everyone has forgotten to activate the contract of a new Agent upon release one time or the other. This has led them to get access to the new character later rather than sooner. Valorant's new system will make sure that something like this never happens again.

Every time there is a new Agent in the game, the free in-game event will automatically start counting the XP you earn towards unlocking the character. Additionally, the option to instantly access them using Valorant Points will also remain available.

The recruitment event will run for a couple of weeks after a new Agent is released. However, you will still be able to unlock them after the event is over using the aforementioned Kingdom Credits.

Can you still get Agent-themed cosmetics in Valorant?

Yes, you can. The only key difference starting from Episode 7 Act 1 is going to be in the fact that you will have to spend the Kingdom Credits that you earn from playing the game. Moreover, instead of going through all the nine tiers to unlock the pistol skin, you can purchase it directly.

What is Valorant's new Accessory Store?

The Accessory Store is a brand new feature in the game and will contain cards, sprays, and titles from older Battlepasses; they will rotate on a weekly basis. You will be able to use the Kingdom Credits that you earn from completing Daily Challenged to purchase these goodies.

These are some really interesting changes that are coming to Valorant starting from Episode 7 Act 1. This shows the dedication of the developers to keep the game fresh and offer different ways of enjoying it.

Poll : 0 votes