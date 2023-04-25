Valorant Episode 6 Act 3: All weekly missions

Episode 6 Act 3 of Valorant is finally here. The latest iteration of Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter brings a lot of new content updates along with some key gameplay changes. Among the new pieces of content added to Valorant with the latest Act are a new Battlepass and a fresh skin collection called the Radiant Entertainment System.

While Episode 6 Act 3 has neither introduced a new map nor Agent, it has made substantial changes to the map pool by removing Icebox and adding a reworked version of Bind to the mix.

A new Battlepass means players must earn XP to get through various tiers. Thankfully, Valorant makes it possible to earn XP in bulk by completing Weekly Challenges.

As always, renowned dataminer, @Shiick, has leaked the list of challenges players need to complete over the course of the next nine weeks.

All weekly challenges in Valorant's Episode 6 Act 3

While the Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass looks spectacular, you will have a hard time completing it with just the XP earned through Unrated and Competitive game modes. To make your grind through the tiers easier, the Valorant developers give you three weekly challenges, which reward you with copious amounts of XP.

Here are all the potential Weekly Challenges that you will encounter over the course of the nine weeks of the current Act:

Week 1

Deal 18000 damage (13770 XP)

Team defuse/plant 20 spikes (13770 XP)

Play 10 games (13770 XP)

Week 2

Play 150 rounds (15300 XP)

Purchase 100 items (15300 XP)

Use 200 abilities (15300 XP)

Week 3

Team defuse/plant 20 spikes (16830 XP)

Kill 100 enemies (16830 XP)

Play 10 games (16830 XP)

Week 4

Purchase 100 items (16830 XP)

Use 200 abilities (16830 XP)

Use 15 ultimates (16830 XP)

Week 5

Deal 18000 damage (16830 XP)

Team defuse/plant 20 spikes (16830 XP)

Get 50 headshots (16830 XP)

Week 6

Play 10 games (18360 XP)

Purchase 100 items (18360 XP)

Use 15 ultimates (18360 XP)

Week 7

Team defuse/plant 20 spikes (18360 XP)

Kill 100 enemies (18360 XP)

Use 200 abilities (18360 XP)

Week 8

Get 50 headshots (18360 XP)

Play 150 rounds (18360 XP)

Use 15 ultimates (18360 XP)

Week 9

Deal 18000 damage (18360 XP)

Kill 100 enemies (18360 XP)

Use 200 abilities (18360 XP)

These challenges can be completed over a long period, as they will stay in your Challenges dashboard until the end of the Act or until you complete them.

As you can see, you get more XP as the Act progresses. You start with 13,770 XP for completing a single challenge in Week 1 but can earn 18,360 XP by Week 9. You stand a chance to earn 459,000 XP if you complete all 27 challenges over the course of the nine-week period.

Although this Act is two weeks longer, it will give you 24,000 XP less than Episode 6 Act 2. However, the XP provided should be enough to see you through the entire Battlepass in time if you play Valorant on a regular basis.

