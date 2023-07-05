The Union vs. The Guard - VCT Ascension Americas 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Ascension Americas 2023 playoffs bracket is well underway as the first set of elimination games in the lower bracket are confirmed. The upper bracket sees The Union and The Guard stand tall above the rest of the competition. The six teams still in the competition will be fighting for a spot to qualify for the 2024 and 2025 VCT Americas League and participate in the VCT franchising era.

The Union and The Guard will play against each other in the upper bracket finals, with the winner advancing to the grand finals. Both teams have looked exceptionally strong at the tournament, and an exciting best-of-three series is all but guaranteed.

The Union vs. The Guard: Who will be the first team in VCT Ascension Americas 2023 Grand Finals?

Predictions

The Union is one of the strongest teams in the tournament at the moment. They dominated regionally and have translated their success very well in the most important event of the year in the tier two scene of VCT.

The Union is yet to drop a single map at the event and has the right balance of great fundamentals and excellent firepower.

Notable names of the team include Estevão "Askia," Lucas "ntk" Martins, and Filipe "pancc" Martins. These three are among the five highest-rated players at the tournament right now. Askia, in particular, has been widely praised for his impressive mechanics as a Duelist player.

The Guard was expected to be one of the frontrunners to win the event, and they have lived up to the hype. They have yet to drop a map and have handily defeated every opponent thrown at them.

The team's previous international LAN and tier one experience has really shone through at the event so far as they looked a level above rivals, M80, who often got the better of them when the games were played online.

Trent "trent" Cairns and Jonah "JonahP" Pulice are among the highest-rated players in the event, with the former being at the top.

Both teams are evenly matched heading into this matchup, as the players on both sides have had a lot of experience when it comes to LAN events. However, The Guard is expected to be the slight favorite heading into this matchup as the firepower and strategies of this lineup are slightly better than that of The Union.

Head-to-head

The Union and The Guard have never faced each other in the VCT circuit.

Recent results

The Union's latest result was a victory over FUSION, where they won the best-of-three series with a 2-0 scoreline

The Guard's latest result was a victory against regional rivals, M80. They won the best-of-three series with a 2-0 scoreline.

Expected rosters

The Union

Gustavo " GuhRVN " Ferreira

" Ferreira Fillipe " pancc " Martins

" Martins Lucas " ntk " Martins

" Martins Rafael " Raafa " Lima (IGL)

" Lima (IGL) Estevão " Askia "

" Pedro "peu" Lopes (Head Coach)

The Guard

Jacob "valyn" Batio (IGL)

Batio (IGL) Michael "neT" Bernet

Bernet Jonah "JonahP" Pulice

Pulice Trent "trent" Cairns

Cairns Ian "tex" Botsch

Botsch Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Head Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant Esports fans can tune in to the official VCT Americas Twitch and YouTube channels. Live broadcasts in regional languages such as Portuguese and Spanish are also available for viewers.

The Union will face off against The Guard on July 6, 2023, at 5:30 am IST/ 2 am CEST/ 5 pm PDT (July 5, 2023).

