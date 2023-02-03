Best Valorant Duelist for each map in Episode 6 Act 1

Valorant, the popular 5v5 tactical shooter game, has been steadily gaining popularity since its release in 2020. With the release of Episode 6 Act 1, the game has seen some changes, including the introduction of new maps and a divisive meta.

With a variety of maps, each with its own unique design, players need to choose the best Duelist for each map to give them the edge in each match. In this article, we’ll look at the best Valorant Duelists for each map in Episode 6 Act 1.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

The best Duelists for Lotus and every other map in Valorant

Icebox

First up is the Icebox map. It is set in a research facility in the Arctic and features long sightlines, making it perfect for Duelists who excel at long-range combat. For this map, the best Duelist is Jett, well-known for her mobility and speed. Jett can easily navigate the map, making her the ideal choice.

Her ability to dash quickly makes her difficult to hit, and her Tailwind allows her to reposition herself and avoid danger. In addition, her Blades allow her to take out enemies from a distance, making her the perfect choice for players looking to control the long sightlines in Icebox.

Ascent

Ascent is the next map on our list. It is set in a beautiful Italian city, with a mix of long and close-range combat opportunities. The best Duelist for this map is Phoenix, well-known for his versatility. Phoenix’s ability to heal himself makes him a great choice for players who are looking to stay alive, while his Blaze ability allows him to control areas with fire.

In addition, Phoenix’s ability to curve his fire-wall makes him a great choice for players looking to take out enemies from around corners.

Haven

For the Haven map in Valorant, the best Duelist is Raze. This map is set in Bhutan's Thimphu district and features a mix of long and close-range combat opportunities. Raze’s ability to control areas with her Blasters and her ultimate ability, Showstopper, make her the perfect choice for Haven.

In addition, Raze’s speed and mobility make her a great choice for players looking to take out enemies from close range.

Pearl

The best Valorant Duelist Agent to use on the Pearl map would be Phoenix. He is a great all-around Agent, and his ultimate ability can be used to control key areas of the map. His curveball ability is also useful for setting up kills and cornering enemies.

Additionally, Phoenix has a strong healing ability to keep him in fights for longer, and he has a powerful flashbang to stun opponents temporarily. With his unique set of tools and abilities, Phoenix is easily the best Duelist Agent for the Pearl map

Fracture

The map Fracture in Valorant features a unique H-shaped layout with two entrances to each site. This requires defenders to be extra vigilant and be prepared to defend from both directions. The best Duelist Agent on Fracture is Jett, who can take advantage of the short distance between spawns and the two entrances to each site.

Her abilities allow her to quickly rotate and surprise the opponents, while her Updraft ability allows her to surprise the enemies. Additionally, her Tailwind ability gives her the mobility to punch an entry to sites easily.

Lotus

Raze is currently one of the best Valorant duelists when playing on the Lotus map. Her grenade launcher, Blast Pack, allows her to fire disruptive explosives that can clear paths or stop enemies in their tracks. Her Showstopper ultimate is also extremely powerful for taking out multiple enemies at once.

Her abilities provide great utility, and she can control the map, allowing her to pick off enemies from a safe distance. Additionally, her Boom Bot can easily take out enemies who try to push up on her. Raze is an excellent duelist, and her abilities make her particularly deadly on the Lotus map.

Split

Finally, for Split, the best Duelist is Raze, again. This map is set in a Japanese city and features a mix of long and close-range combat opportunities. Raze is a formidable opponent in Split, thanks to her diverse abilities.

Her Paint Shells and Boom Bot are effective for pushing back defenders and clearing narrow passages. Particularly noteworthy is her Ultimate, Showstopper, which is especially useful in Split due to its smaller size than other maps.

In conclusion, each map in Episode 6 Act 1 of Valorant offers a unique challenge, and the best Duelist for each map will vary depending on the specific design and opportunities.

Whether you’re looking to control areas from a distance or take out enemies from close range, the Duelists mentioned in this article will surely give you the edge in each match. So, choose your favorite Duelist and get ready to dominate in Valorant.

