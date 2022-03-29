Valorant Episode 4 Agent tier list: The best agents for Fracture

Valorant is known for providing a variety of agents that allow players to apply their creativity in a competitive environment. However, not every agent in the first-person shooter is viable on each and every map as the structure of every map requires a different approach.

As a result, it might get overwhelming for players to pick different agents from time to time in Valorant in order to get the best output. For this, some suggestions on agent picks for a certain map are always helpful as they can guide the team to build an efficient composition.

This listicle will suggest the five best agents to play on Fracture specifically and explain why they have been picked.

Who are the five best Valorant agents to play on Fracture?

Fracture has one of the most unique map layouts in Valorant as attackers can start from two ends while defenders remain at the dead center. For this reason, it is crucial to pick agents who can benefit on both ends.

1) Viper

Venomous and deadly Viper (Image via Riot Games)

The emerald green-eyed agent is one of the most picked agents in the game at the moment for her ability to hinder the vision of opponents. Additionally, she can also damage her foes over time if she can trap her prey, which makes her a great pick for the team.

Furthermore, the agent can be used both on attacking and defending sides effectively if players know of the right line-ups for her orb and wall.

2) Skye

Skye is great for intel gathering (Image via Riot Games)

Intel plays a huge role on a vast map like Fracture and this initiator agent in Valorant Protocol is the perfect pick for it. Her ultimate is great for both attacking and defending as it can yield the most intel on pinpointing where the enemies are on the map.

Her other abilities like Guiding Light and Trailblazer also play a huge role as she can gain live intel and flash or concuss opponents at the same time.

3) Chamber

Chamber's traps and abilities makes him a great anchor (Image via Riot Games)

This Sentinel class agent is a must-have on every team and especially on a map like Fracture. While the agent is more of an aggressive take on the class, the Frenchman can also keep his rivals at bay by using his Trademark ability.

Players can even reposition at command by using his Rendezvous ability and catch opponents off-guard, which can shift the tides of a situation quite easily.

4) Raze

For aggressive plays Raze can be beneficial on Fracture (Image via Riot Games)

While any Duelist is great for taking first fights, Raze is exceptionally good on this particular map. Players who have mastered using her satchel movement technique can benefit in great ways by outplaying opponents with sheer skills.

Her Boom Bot can be utilized to clear corners, which can be of huge advantage, since the map has a lot of openings at every angle.

5) Killjoy

Killjoy can use her abilities to put her opponents in a pickle (Image via Riot Games)

On a huge Valorant map like Fracture, Sentinels are a great pick and Killjoy is no exception. All her abilities are fit for gaining intel and slowing player entry on both sides. If site control is taken, Killjoy can completely turn the game for her team, which makes her a must-pick agent.

Additionally, her ultimate can be used on sites to flush out opponents and put a shackle on them to gain more advantage.

Note: This article is based on the views of the author and doesn’t follow a rating order.

Edited by Mayank Shete