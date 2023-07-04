The Guard vs M80 - VCT Ascension Americas 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Ascension Americas 2023 Playoffs have officially begun, with FUSION and M80 reigning supreme on the initial day of the bracket stage. 9z Team and 00Nation will have one final chance in the lower bracket to stay alive in the tournament. The event has featured some of the best talents in the tier-two scene of the Americas Valorant. Fans from Latin America, North America, and Brazil have come out to support their favorite teams.

The second upper-bracket semifinals will feature an all-North American showdown between The Guard and M80; both teams are familiar with each other's gameplay. Fans can expect an exciting best-of-three series between the two rivals.

The Guard vs M80: Who will win the North American derby at VCT Ascension Americas 2023?

Prediction

The Guard have had a strong 2023 VCT season. They were one of the strongest teams in North America Challengers and have excellent firepower and experience. Players like Ian "tex" Botsch and Jonah "JonahP" Pulice have performed exceptionally well.

The Guard have maintained their strong momentum at the VCT Ascension Americas. The North American side easily dispatched 00Nation and 9z Team, earning a direct spot into the Upper Bracket Semifinals.

The team looks a cut above most of the competition and is one of the favorites to win the event.

The Guard @TheGuard



Time to lock in and prepare for Tuesday. Perfection in the group stage.Time to lock in and prepare for Tuesday. Perfection in the group stage. ✅Time to lock in and prepare for Tuesday. https://t.co/TMmNoZmwxb

M80 were undisputedly the best team in the North American Challengers scene across various tournaments. They were unstoppable and dispatched opponents like The Guard and Moist Moguls. The team has an incredible mix of talent, with GianFranco "koalanoob" Potestio and Marc "NiSMO" Andre-Tayar being some of the prominent names.

M80 started their VCT Americas Ascension campaign with a loss to The Union but quickly bounced back against Fusion before defeating 9z Team in the bracket stage. NiSMO, in particular, has had a godlike performance in the tournament so far.

M80 are one of the biggest favorites, along with The Guard and The Union, to win the event.

Predicting this matchup is difficult as both teams have extraordinary firepower and tactics. However, M80 have ramped up in the event and acquired more stage experience. They were also domestically better than The Guard during important games. Thus, M80 are the expected favorites to win this best-of-three series.

Head-to-head

The Guard and M80 have faced each other thrice in the 2023 VCT season. The latter lead the head-to-head with a 2-1 record.

Recent results

The Guard's latest result was a victory over 9z Team in the group stages of VCT Americas Ascension. The Guard won the series 2-0.

Similarly, M80's latest result was a victory over 9z Team in the first round of VCT Americas Ascension Playoffs. M80 clinched the series 2-0.

Expected rosters

The Guard

Jacob "valyn " Batio (IGL)

" Batio (IGL) Michael "neT" Bernet

Bernet Jonah "JonahP" Pulice

Pulice Trent "trent" Cairns

Cairns Ian "tex" Botsch

Botsch Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Head Coach)

M80

Daniel “eeiu” Vucenovic

Vucenovic Mohamed “johnqt” Amine Ouarid (IGL)

Amine Ouarid (IGL) GianFranco “koalanoob” Potestio

Potestio Marc-Andre “NiSMO” Tayar

Tayar Alexander “zander ” Dituri

” Dituri Vincent "Happy" Schopenhauer (Head Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant esports fans can tune into the official VCT Americas broadcast live on Twitch and YouTube. Alternatively, viewers can join watch parties hosted by popular co-streamers such as Tarik.

The Guard will face M80 on July 5, 2023, at 4:30 am IST / 1:00 am CEST / 4:00 pm PDT (July 4, 2023).

Poll : Who will win this match? The Guard M80 0 votes