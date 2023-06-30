koalanoob Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant's 2023 esports season has been a big success, with VCT LOCK//IN and VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 being highly popular events. The franchising era has featured various highlight moments and talented players. The best of the best have showcased their prowess to the global audience. EMEA's Fnatic was able to win both these tournaments and create history as the only team to win back-to-back VCT titles.

However, the Valorant esports season has not just been limited to the thirty franchised teams, as countless teams have been participating in the tier two scene to qualify for the 2024 and 2025 VCT seasons along with already franchised teams.

One of these teams is North America's M80. The lineup consists of the former Ghost Gaming core and has absolutely demolished their competition. They stand on top as the undisputed best team in North America and are huge favorites to be the first non-franchised team in the Americas league.

A driving factor to M80's unmatched success has been their highly talented Duelist player, GianFranco "koalanoob" Potestio.

Valorant settings used by M80's koalanoob in 2023

Koalanoob is a Canadian-Italian Valorant esports player who plays for M80 in the tier two scene of Americas Valorant. He primarily plays Jett and occasionally flexes to the Controller role to pilot Omen.

Koalanoob has been held in high regard ever since his breakout performance, along with the rest of Ghost Gaming, in the second split of the 2022 North America League. The team showcased an enthusiastic and fun playstyle, and fans were extremely impressed by the mechanical talent showcased by koalanoob.

Koalanoob's skills with the Operator was one of the talking points in his debut split in the tier one scene. Unfortunately, Ghost Gaming was unable to ride their momentum from the group stages as they suffered an early exit in playoffs.

The Canadian-Italian hotshot was then picked up by M80 along with his Ghost Gaming teammates Mouhamed "johnqt" Amine Ouarid and Marc-Andre "NiSMO" Tayar. The team obliterated everybody, winning every title with koalanoob's exceptional gameplay on Jett.

Players looking to improve their skills in Valorant can find koalanoob's settings below.

Note: This data was procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 850

Sensitivity: 0.304

eDPI: 258.4

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.013

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Unknown

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 5

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Peripherals

Monitor: Unknown

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft

Keyboard: HyperX Alloy FPS

Headset: HyperX Cloud Stinger II

Pc Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

Players can emulate koalanoob's Valorant settings to improve their Valorant gameplay and have a crisp experience in ranked games. However, players will also have to improve on other aspects of the game.

Fans can catch koalanoob in action as M80 will start their journey in the Ascension tournament against The Union.

