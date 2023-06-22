5 Operator skins Valorant pros love

One of the greatest things about Valorant is the kind of weapon skins the game has. The developer, Riot Games, keeps updating the list with every other patch. While some of these cosmetics are basic, others have several upgrades that unlock various sound and animation effects. The latter kind grabs the attention of players, both amateur and professional, the most.

If there is a gun that professional Valorant players are experts at using, it has to be the Operator. The way they position themselves and hit flick shots leaves viewers in awe. The cosmetic being used elevates the experience of the players as well as the viewers. Here is a list of Operator skins in Valorant that pros love.

What are the best Operator skins in Valorant that professional players love?

1) Forsaken Operator

The Forsaken skin collection came out with Valorant's Patch 2.08 during Episode 2 Act 3 in April 2023. It was partially a sequel to the much-loved Sovereign bundle, and depicted an alternative to it in terms of the lore. While Sovereign was the good side, Forsaken stood for evil.

This is reflected in the sound and animation special effects of the gun. There is a dark, ominous sound that plays when players shoot, inspect or reload the Forsaken Operator. The kill banner is a darker form than that of the Sovereign's. The finisher depicts a bunch of ravens flying out, making it one of the go-to skins for players like Fnatic's Derke.

2) Reaver Operator

The Reaver is one of the OG skins in Valorant. One version of it had come out during the Closed Beta period, and then another during Episode 1 Act 3. The collection became so famous that Riot Games announced a second edition. The Operator, however, is a part of the first.

The Reaver Operator has a death and necromancy-inspired aesthetic. It also has sound effects that will enhance the experience as it rings the opponent's death knell whenever you get a kill, sending a rush of Dopamine down your spine. Sentinels' TenZ swears by this skin.

3) Ion Operator

The Ion collection followed the Reaver collection in terms of timeline. This skin was so good that players across the world speculated that it was fitted with an aim-bot. With its mechanized sound effects and electrifying animation, the Ion Operator rings true even today, nearly two and half years after it came out.

The Ion Operator is extremely pleasurable to use and is a benchmark for other skins in the game till date. Ex-Sentinels IGL ShahZam, currently the leader of G2 Esports, swears by this skin even to this day.

4) Radiant Entertainment System (RES) Operator

This is one of the latest skin collections in Valorant, and it came along with Episode 6 Act 3 of the game. It is the most expensive skin to be introduced since the release, and is also the most hi-tech. With three variants that are all equivalent of a separate cosmetic, the RES Operator is the one to have.

Being a new skin, it is frequently used by professional Valorant players from across the world. Although it has not stood the test of time like the previous picks in this list, its arcade gaming inspired design will be loved by players for a long time to come.

5) Infantry Operator

Unlike the other skins in this list, the Infantry Operator features no special effects. It is a relatively cheaper collection whose design is inspired by real guns from an earlier time.

Despite not having animations or sound effects, it is used by many professional Valorant players. The list includes Global Esports' SkRossi, for whom the absence of special effects is an advantage during fights because it is less distracting.

Other honorable mentions for fantastic Operator skins include the Sentinels of Light Operator, Cryostasis Operator Elderflame Operator, and Araxys Operator. Each of these is immaculately designed and has a wide fanbase among Valorant players.

