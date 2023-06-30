VCT Ascension for the Americas region is about to kick off. Six teams from LATAM, NA, and Brazil will be competing for the slot in VCT Americas League. They will first go through the Group Stage with three teams each. Every region's Ascension has a slightly different format. Pacific's and EMEA's Group Stage eliminates a few teams before the Playoffs Stage, which isn't the case for Americas.

Later, these teams will go to the Playoffs and be placed in its double elimination bracket according to their position in the respective group. Day 1 of the Ascension event will start with two matches. The first is between NA's M80 and Brazil's The Union. These teams have placed first in their region's Challenger's League.

M80 vs The Union - Which team will open with a win at VCT Ascension: Americas?

Predictions

M80 had a great showing during the Challengers League in NA. They finished first in Split 1 and third in Split 2. In the Playoffs, the team had one of the most dominant runs, as they only dropped a single map.

The Union had somewhat of a similar journey in their Challengers League. The team finished first place in both Split 1 and 2. They didn't drop a single map during the Playoffs and finished in first place.

Predicting the winner for this matchup is difficult as both teams look equally good. Statistically, The Union looks slightly better; however, both teams have the potential to make it to VCT Americas League.

Head-to-head

These teams have not faced each other before.

Recent results

M80's most recent match was against The Guard in the Grand Finals of Challengers League: NA, where they won the BO5 (Best of Five) series by 3-1.

The Union's most recent match was against 00Nation in the Challengers League: Brazil Grand Finals, where they won the BO5 series by 3-0.

Potential Lineups

M80

Daniel “eeiu” Vucenovic

Vucenovic Mohamed “johnqt” Amine Ouarid (IGL)

Amine Ouarid (IGL) Gianfranco “koalanoob” Potestio

Potestio Marc-Andre “NiSMO” Tayar

Tayar Alexander “zander ” Dituri

” Dituri Vincent "Happy" Schopenhauer (Head Coach)

The Union

Gustavo " GuhRVN " Ferreira

" Ferreira Fillipe " pancc " Martins

" Martins Lucas " ntk " Martins

" Martins Rafael " Raafa " Lima

" Lima Estevão " Askia "

" Pedro "peu" Lopes (Head Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant esports enthusiasts can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. They can also tune into the watch parties done by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on June 30 at 1 pm PT/ 4 pm ET/ 1:30 am IST(next day).

