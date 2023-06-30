JonahP Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

The 2023 Valorant esports season has been full of excitement and amazing moments. Fans have had the opportunity to witness various high-level matches and eye-catching highlight plays across various tiers. VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 was the most recent international tournament, featuring some of the best teams and players in the world. Fnatic won and became the first team to secure back-to-back international trophies.
The tier two scene of Valorant esports is also nothing to scoff at as upcoming teams and future stars have showcased their capabilities. Various regional teams worldwide compete for a spot in the 2024 and 2025 VCT season.
The Americas region is one of them, which has been divided into Latin American, Brazilian, and North American leagues. The Guard are one of the two representatives from North America, and one of their most impactful players is Jonah "JonahP" Pulice.
Valorant settings used by The Guard's JonahP in 2023
JonahP is a Canadian Valorant esports player who has been playing for American team, The Guard, since 2021. He has played many roles for the team but has primarily fulfilled the role of an initiator, with his signature agents being Skye and Breach.
JonahP broke into the Tier 1 scene of Valorant after The Guard's meteoric rise in the first split of North Americas' 2022 Challengers season. They managed to qualify for VCT Masters 2022: Reykjavik and even defeated Optic Gaming to become the regional champions.
Unfortunately, they could not translate this success on the main stage as the international rookies fumbled. After this, the Guard had middling performances and did not qualify for the next two international events in 2022.
The team didn't make it to franchising and has since played in the Tier 2 scene of Americas Valorant. They have been one of the strongest teams in the North American region, with only M80 being able to beat them consistently.
JonahP has been one of the most influential players in the 2023 VCT season as The Guard is one of the six teams in the Americas Ascension tournament.
JonahP's Valorant settings will help many players looking to improve and have a competitive edge over their opponents.
Note: This data was procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.5
- eDPI: 200
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Yellow
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 6
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse Button 5
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.854
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 2x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: On
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Razer Viper V2 Pro Black
- Mousepad: Gamesense Radar
- Keyboard: Logitech G PRO Keyboard
- Headset: Sennheiser GAME ZERO
Pc Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
The settings and peripherals used by JonahP should hopefully give players a smoother Valorant experience. However, copying these settings will not be enough to drastically improve a player's overall performance.
Fans can catch JonahP in action as The Guard will face off against 00Nation to kick off their Ascension campaign.