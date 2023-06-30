JonahP Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

The 2023 Valorant esports season has been full of excitement and amazing moments. Fans have had the opportunity to witness various high-level matches and eye-catching highlight plays across various tiers. VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 was the most recent international tournament, featuring some of the best teams and players in the world. Fnatic won and became the first team to secure back-to-back international trophies.

The tier two scene of Valorant esports is also nothing to scoff at as upcoming teams and future stars have showcased their capabilities. Various regional teams worldwide compete for a spot in the 2024 and 2025 VCT season.

The Americas region is one of them, which has been divided into Latin American, Brazilian, and North American leagues. The Guard are one of the two representatives from North America, and one of their most impactful players is Jonah "JonahP" Pulice.

Valorant settings used by The Guard's JonahP in 2023

JonahP is a Canadian Valorant esports player who has been playing for American team, The Guard, since 2021. He has played many roles for the team but has primarily fulfilled the role of an initiator, with his signature agents being Skye and Breach.

JonahP broke into the Tier 1 scene of Valorant after The Guard's meteoric rise in the first split of North Americas' 2022 Challengers season. They managed to qualify for VCT Masters 2022: Reykjavik and even defeated Optic Gaming to become the regional champions.

Unfortunately, they could not translate this success on the main stage as the international rookies fumbled. After this, the Guard had middling performances and did not qualify for the next two international events in 2022.

The team didn't make it to franchising and has since played in the Tier 2 scene of Americas Valorant. They have been one of the strongest teams in the North American region, with only M80 being able to beat them consistently.

JonahP has been one of the most influential players in the 2023 VCT season as The Guard is one of the six teams in the Americas Ascension tournament.

JonahP's Valorant settings will help many players looking to improve and have a competitive edge over their opponents.

Note: This data was procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.5

eDPI: 200

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Yellow

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 6

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse Button 5

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.854

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x

Anisotropic Filtering: 2x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: On

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Razer Viper V2 Pro Black

Mousepad: Gamesense Radar

Keyboard: Logitech G PRO Keyboard

Headset: Sennheiser GAME ZERO

Pc Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

The settings and peripherals used by JonahP should hopefully give players a smoother Valorant experience. However, copying these settings will not be enough to drastically improve a player's overall performance.

Fans can catch JonahP in action as The Guard will face off against 00Nation to kick off their Ascension campaign.

Poll : 0 votes