How to import CGRS' crosshair code in Valorant (2023)

Valorant is easily one of the top FPS (First Person Shooter) games of the current generation. The tactical shooter gives its player some of the most satisfying gunplay and a vast roster of playable characters who have different abilities. This variety allows the players to experiment with many team compositions. Valorant's huge success is not only thanks to its gameplay or unique weapon skins but also its inviting and growing esports scene.

Since its release, the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) has always opened its doors to players from all corners of the globe to show off their skills and compete on the big stage.

VCT 2023 saw a major shift as it separated Valorant esports into two different leagues, the franchised league, and Ascension. The year has already looked like the most competitive one yet, and many players have displayed great performances. One such player that has surprised everyone is CGRS.

Valorant settings utilized by Paper Rex's CGRS

Patiphan "CGRS" Porsi is an esports player from Thailand who currently plays for the team Paper Rex. He has mainly fulfilled the role of an Initiator for his team but has also played as the Sentinel, Killjoy when needed.

CGRS' Valorant journey started when he joined Paper Rex as their 6th player in October 2022. In the past, CGRS had competed in other games' esports like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, PUBG: Battlegrounds, etc. This made him a reliable substitute due to his vast experience in FPS titles.

CGRS had played in a few matches during the Pacific League, but his true test was during VCT Masters Tokyo as Paper Rex's newest recruit, "something," was not going to be able to make it to the event. CGRS was then shifted to the main lineup, and he stepped up big time for his team.

CGRS is an intelligent player that has an insane aim, but he shines the most due to the high value he brings to the team as the Initiator, Gekko. With every match on the big stage, CGRS has only gotten better and can be considered one of the best players in the world.

Players who wish to play like CGRS can use his crosshair profile code:

0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;0t;10;0l;20;0o;1;0a;0.027;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;1;o;1

This crosshair can be useful for players who tend to lean towards playing as Initiators.

How to apply CGRS' crosshair code to your profile

To import CGRS' profile code, players will have to:

Go to the Settings section in-game and click on the Crosshair tab in the middle.

Crosshair Profile menu in-game (Image via Riot Games)

After that, click on "Import Profile Code," which is denoted with a downward arrow. The image can be referred to if the player has trouble locating the option.

Then copy the crosshair code above and paste it into the Import Profile box. Once the code has been pasted, click on the "Import" option, and the required crosshair should be visible on the screen

How to import a new crosshair profile (Image via Riot Games)

After the above process is completed, CGRS' crosshair is available to use and can be customized through the variety of options Valorant offers in-game.

