5 CS:GO players to look out for in 2023

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) is one of the world's most popular and competitive esports titles. It is a tactical, team-based shooter game that requires players to use strategy, skill, and communication to win matches.

The competitive CS:GO scene sees of individuals from around the globe compete in various tournaments and leagues. Some popular ones include the ESL Pro League, Intel Extreme Masters, and the Major Championships. Professional teams are usually composed of five players, each with their own unique strategies and playstyles.

2023 could be the breakout year for CS:GO, as many of the biggest names in the competitive scene are expected to take their game to new heights. This article will look at five players to watch out for in the new season.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 CS:GO players who will have a massive impact on 2023's competitive scene

1) s1mple

First, we have Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev of Natus Vincere, one of the best CS:GO players in the world. The star is known for his aggressive playstyle and quick movement, making him a formidable force to be reckoned with. In addition to his impressive skill, s1mple is also a great leader and has a great understanding of the game.

He also has a K/D ratio of 1.34. He is sure to stay as one of the most influential players in the future, especially since he has been a part of the competitive scene since 2013.

2) ZywOo

Next, we have Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut of Team Vitality. He is known for his exceptional aim, his ability to hold an angle, and the skill to take out multiple opponents at once. ZywOo is currently one of the best players in the world.

Mathieu is just 22 years old and has already taken the competitive scene by storm. He has a K/D Ratio of 1.34, and most recently won against Team Liquid in the ESL Pro League Season 16 Final.

3) NiKo

Third, we have Nikola “NiKo” Kovač of G2 Esports, who is a Bosnian/Serb player. He is one of the most talented stars of the game and has consistently been one of the top esports personalities in the world.

NiKo is known for his ability to think a few steps ahead of his opponents and clutch out rounds when needed. He is currently an entry fragger at G2 Esports and has a K/D Ratio of 1.19. Nikola recently won the BLAST Premier: World Final 2022.

4) m0NESY

Ilya "m0NESY" Osipov is a professional CS:GO player from Russia with a K/D Ratio of 1.31. At just 17 years old, he has already made a name for himself in the esports world. He recently won the BLAST Premier: World Final 2022.

Ilya currently plays for G2 Esports and is known for his outstanding performances. Over the years, he has gained a reputation for being one of the top players in the region. He is also known for his strategic decision-making and ability to read the game. Ilya has the potential to become one of the greatest players of his generation.

5) dev1ce

Nicolai "dev1ce" Reedtz is a professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player from Denmark. He currently plays for Astralis and is known for his consistent performances and ability to make big plays when it matters the most.

dev1ce won four Major titles with Astralis and was awarded two MVP titles at the FACEIT Major: London 2018 and the StarLadder Major: Berlin 2019.

Nicolai has won numerous CS:GO tournaments with Astralis and is the reigning Major champion. With a K/D Ratio of 1.25, he is known for his exceptional aim and split-second decisions. With his skill and determination, dev1ce is sure to remain one of the top FPS players for a long time to come.

