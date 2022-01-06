“New era for the organization”: Team Vitality announces €50 million investment into CS: GO and League of Legends ‘super teams’ 

France's leading Esports team, Vitality, has just announced a huge investment of €50 million that will be spread across their talent pool over the next three years. The investment started with hiring some of the most talented top players in both CS:GO and League of Legends history.

Team Vitality star player Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut said:

"I couldn't be more excited about dupreeh, magisk and zonic joining the team. Together they have accomplished so much and I know that the team and I have a lot to learn from them. I am ready to show everyone how far we can go."

Team Vitality @TeamVitality We're more than ready to compete at the highest level: 2022 here we are. #WatchUsFollowUs

Team Vitality's €50 million talent investment may change the esports scene forever

This new expansive roster addition is big news not just for their competition but for the whole competitive gaming world. An esports organization paying this amount of money may seem absurd at first, but esports has shown to be immensely popular.

Its popularity is growing every year, and if significant investments like this continue, it'll surely keep growing. That being said, fans can be quite sure that this wasn't the news that competing esports organizations wanted to wake up to today, especially team Astralis, who has been on a losing streak against Vitality.

Astralis Counter-Strike @AstralisCS



We know your players a bit better now so hopefully you won't beat us for the fifth time in a row! 🥵



Good luck, old friends. @TeamVitality

Vitality's acquisition of top players is certainly going to make them a powerhouse in the years to come, and it seems as though their plan doesn't end there. They intend to be the number one esports organization in Europe, and with these new teammates and crazy investments, they may have a chance.

However, large investments like this raise the bar for other organizations, so if they want to properly compete, they'll have to make some investments of their own.

Team Vitality's official announcement reads:

"Team Vitality's CS:GO and League of Legends teams symbolize a new era for the organization that aims to dominate European esports, supported by major investments, unparalleled infrastructure and staff performance, as well as a strong management team from the sports and lifestyle industries."

Team Vitality CS:GO and LoL rosters

CS:GO:

Emil “ magisk ” Hoffmann Reif

” Hoffmann Reif Peter “ dupreeh ” Rothmann Rasmussen

” Rothmann Rasmussen Dan “ apEX ” Madesclaire

” Madesclaire Kevin “ Misutaaa ” Rabier

” Rabier Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut

League of Legends:

Earlier, Team Vitality announced additions to its League of Legends roster, featuring Luka “Perkz” Perković and Matyáš “Carzzy” Orság. Other members on the team include Barney "Alphari" Morris, Oskar "Selfmade" Boderek, and Labros "Labrov" Papoutsakis.

Team Vitality also let go Rémy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam and Richard “shox” Papillon

Will this massive investment pay off? Will they be unmatched in their upcoming tournaments over the next few years, or will the powerhouse short-circuit? Will their competitors follow suit and invest, or will they fail to keep up with an ever-growing environment?

In these next few years, we'll see whether fans will remember Team Vitality as those who threw away €50 million or as innovative legends.

