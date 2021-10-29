Astralis vs Team Spirit in CS: GO PGL Stockholm Major 2021 — Prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Astralis meets Team Spirit on the final day of the Challengers Stage of the CS: GO PGL Stockholm Major 2021. While the loser of this matchup faces elimination from the major, the winner will advance to the Legends Stage.

The PGL Stockholm Major 2021 is a premium event after two years in CS: GO esports. The global pandemic meant no major tournament for the Valve shooter since the Starladder Berlin Major in 2019.

The PGL Stockholm Major boasts a staggering prize pool of $2,000,000, with the world's top 24 CS: GO teams battling for it. Eight teams will be eliminated by the end of today's matches.

CS: GO matchup — Astralis vs Team Spirit in PGL Stockholm Major

Predictions

The best-of-three series between Astralis and Team Spirit will offer CS: GO fans an action-packed rivalry as victory means survival in the Major into the Challengers Stage. Team Spirit is more than capable of pulling through, but Astralis is slightly favored to win the series, based on their experience and previous performances.

Head to head results

Astralis and Team Spirit have met in 12 matches in the last two years, with the former winning nine times.

Recent results

After a shaky start in the Stockholm Major, Astralis has almost turned it around by defeating GODSENT and PaiN Gaming. But their initial losses against Copenhagen Flames and Entropiq in the Major made the Danes look flustered.

On the other hand, Team Spirit started their Major run with a loss against FaZe Clan. However, they came back into the tournament with convincing wins against GODSENT and TYLOO before crumbling to Virtus.pro yesterday.

CS: GO rosters for the PGL Stockholm Major

Astralis

Peter "dupreeh" Rasmussen

Andreas "Xyp9x" Højsleth

Lukas "gla1ve" Rossander

Emil "Magisk" Reif

Philip "Lucky" Ewald

When and where to watch

CS: GO fans can head to PGL's official Twitch or YouTube streams to catch live action between Astralis and PaiN Gaming from 9.00 pm IST/3.30 pm GMT on October 29.

