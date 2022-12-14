S1mple wins PC Player of the Year at Esports Awards 2022

Oleksandr "S1mple" has been a part of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive competitive scene for a while now and is considered a prodigy in the industry. The Ukranian is one of the most celebrated esports players who made his award collection bigger today at the Esports Awards 2022 which took place at the Resorts World in Las Vegas, USA.

S1mple has been a part of Natus Vincere since 2016, one of the best teams in CS: GO and currently fourth in the world rankings. With the team, S1mple won various competitions this year, while getting to at least the top three in most of the ones the team took part in. Against tough competition, he came out on top and won the PC Player of the Year at the Esports Awards 2022.

S1mple is still on the rise of his CS: GO career

A total of 12 players were nominated for the PC Player of the Year award who play various esport games including Valorant, CS: GO, Apex Legends, Dota 2, League of Legends, Rainbow Six Siege, and StarCraft II. The other nominated players alongside S1mple were: Twistzz, yay, Chovy, Shao, Yatoro, Faith_bian, Odoamne, HisWattson, Cyber, Maru, and Zeka.

The award was Oleksandr's fourth nomination for esports PC Player of the Year, sixth overall nomination, and third esports award win. He had this to say during his acceptance speech:

"I want to thank everyone who voted for me, it was a tough year for me, my country, my family, my organization, and my team, and I hope next year will be better."

It was a difficult year for him as his country, Ukraine, and Russia plunged into war while he was competing in a CS: GO major tournament, in which his team finished second, losing in the final against FaZe Clan.

Sasha @s1mpleO #PGLMajor #Champs I kept my word, I won the Major with the best organization in the world and the best people I have ever played with, thank you all for your support, this is the best thing that happened to me #navination I kept my word, I won the Major with the best organization in the world and the best people I have ever played with, thank you all for your support, this is the best thing that happened to me #navination #PGLMajor #Champs https://t.co/ngSyRSz464

Despite the difficulties, S1mple has been the most consistent player in the competitive scene. Individually, he is incredibly talented, and while competing in CS: GO requires a high level of team play, he completely excels at that as well, complementing his team Natus Vincere's style of play quite well.

According to CS: GO Liquipedia, he has won a record 21 HLTV MVP medals, an Intel Grand Slam trophy, and one major while being named the best player for 2019 and 2020. He has also been named CS: GO's Player of the Decade by ESL, one of the biggest esports bodies in the industry.

He is currently competing in Blast Premier 2022 and has an upper-bracket semi-final match against Team Vitality in a few hours and he and Natus Vincere (Na'vi) will look forward to adding another trophy to their collection.

Poll : 0 votes