Professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player Oleksander "s1mple" has long been considered the greatest player in CS:GO history, and now he can officially claim that title. Although he and Natus Vincere were eliminated by FURIA Esports in the quarterfinals of IEM Rio 2022, the Ukrainian AWPer was awarded the title of Player of the Decade by ESL.

The award came down to two finalists, the other being Astralis AWPer Nicolai "dev1ce." Although a strong case could be made for either player, s1mple ultimately came away with the award.

ESL host Eefje "Sjokz" presented him with the award and asked him to reflect on the last ten years. He expressed his love for the game, along with a desire to help it grow. s1mple stated:

"The game changed my life and I just want to play, play, play."

s1mple named CS:GO Player of the Decade

The ongoing Intel Extreme Masters 2022 tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil marks the first major championship since Counter-Strike: Global Offensive's ten-year anniversary.

The competitive first-person shooter has been a force in the esports scene since its initial release in August 2012 and has seen its fair share of legendary moments, teams, and players.

ESL created an award for Player of the Decade, recognizing the player who has had the most impact on the CS:GO scene throughout its ten-year lifespan. While there were more than a handful of potentially deserving players, longtime NAVI member s1mple came away with the award.

A native of Ukraine, he has played in the professional CS:GO scene since 2013. In his nine-year professional career, he has won a record 21 HLTV MVP awards, winning Player of the Year in 2019 and 2021, as well as runner-up in 2018 and 2020. He and Natus Vincere also won the PGL Major 2021 in Stolkholm, Sweden.

While accepting the award on stage in Rio, he reflected on his ten-year history with the game, starting with him being banned for cheating around the age of 14 or 15. While there are many conflicting reports as to how he cheated, or whether he cheated in CS:GO or Counter-Strike 1.6, s1mple claimed it was not in CS:GO.

During his interview with Sjokz, he claimed that CS:GO changed his life and expressed his continued interest in playing the game. He also cited the fanbase and its growth as reasons for immense joy and excitement. The legendary player stated:

"When I see more fans, and different fans, I'm more excited. That's why I play."

When asked to give his last words to the fans before exiting the stage, he thanked them all and expressed his love for them.

"I love you guys. Thank you."

Although s1mple and NAVI lost in the quarterfinals, he won't be left empty-handed, taking home the trophy and title for Player of the Decade.

Poll : 0 votes