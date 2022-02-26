"We win together and we lose together" - CS:GO pro s1mple delivers a powerful speech during IEM tournament

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive professional player Oleksandr "s1mple" recently delivered a strong, moving speech during the Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) esports tournament, which is being held in Katowice, Poland.

Addressing the current conflict between the two countries, s1mple's speech was an emotional call for peace and harmony.

s1mple's native country, Ukraine, has been facing severe duress in the past few days. With tensions on the rise between the major powers in the world, the gamer reminded everyone present at the event of the similarities between them, pleading for them to remain human and civil with each other.

I’m "lucky" that I’m not at home, but you can’t even imagine how much I want to be there

Tomorrow I want to think about IEM Katowice and only

He delivered a simple yet powerful statement about his diverse teammates and opponents, and how their relationships cannot be defined by the actions of their governments.

"We win together and we lose together."

s1mple delivers a powerful statement during IEM, Katowice 2022 amidst the Ukraine-Russia conflict

The Ukrainian professional CS: GO player represents the esports organization Natus Vincere (NAVI). He is considered to be one of the best players in Global Offensive history.

The pro player was asked about his state of mind amidst the current conflict during the inauguration of the IEM Grand Slam quarterfinals. Taking the stage, s1mple used to opportunity to make a statement about the situation.

He began by addressing the esports event and talked about the diversity present within the participants and the audience. He clearly stated that the realm of esports is separate from politics, and that individuals do not represent the actions of their governments.

"First of all, I don't have a lot of words to say but I want you to know that esports is out of politics and all our players, all players from different teams, and all of you, have nothing to do with government decisions."

The gamer delivered a simple yet powerful message. He passionately stated his own experience of playing with people of differing nationalities, claiming that their differences do not turn them into enemies.

"My whole career, I have played with Ukrainian players, I've played with Russian players and I've played with American players. And all of them: great guys."

s1mple then turned towards his team, which comprised of two Ukrainian players, three Russian players, and a Ukrainian coach. Emotionally, he represented them as he spoke of the comradery they formed through the years as they won and lost together, as a team.

"And right now, I stand with my friends. These are my real friends. We win together and we lose together."

He continued with his heartfelt speech as the audience broke into applause.

"And all of us want peace for Ukraine and for the whole world."

He stressed that the esports community, as a collective, must set an example for the world. He stated that the tournament and its participants must together illustrate the basic human tenet of humanity and teach the world how to be kind towards each other.

"All of us scared, and all of us need to show example in this tournament, for the whole world. We need to stay together as a unit with our friends, with our fans, with everyone who is gonna watch this tournament. We all need to stay humans first."

The audience erupted into applause once again, appreciating the strong, heartfelt message delivered by one of the best players within the gaming community.

Fans respond to s1mple's powerful statement

Fans couldn't help but notice the composition of the NAVI team, and applauded him for taking a commendable stance on the conflict. Appreciation and support for his statement poured in as the clip of the speech gained popularity.

As the situation continues to escalate, the internet has expressed its solidarity with the aggrieved. s1mple hopes to return to his family in Kiev once the violence subsides.

