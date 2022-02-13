Swedish Twitch streamer appears to get robbed in his house while livestreaming

Swedish Twitch streamer NilsLegend allegedly became a victim of a robbery while livestreaming. The streamer was playing Counter Strike: Global Offensive on stream when the incident took place.

Fans could hear a knock at the door, which the streamer responded to. He could later be seen panicking on camera. The streamer repeatedly asked for help from his viewers on livestream and wanted them to call the cops, until he was no longer visible on the webcam.

Swedish Twitch streamer asks his chat to call the police during a recent livestream

Swedish Twitch streamer NilsLegend allegedly got robbed live on stream when he was playing CS: GO in his own apartment.

Reddit user u/Ninami posted translations of what the streamer said during the clipped situation. The translations (provided below) allegedly talk about the streamer getting accosted in his house.

This is what he had to say when the alleged robbery took place:

"Ugh, they're knocking. The neighbours are knocking the... wait I need to open. What are you doing?"

The streamer could be heard calling for help from his viewers.

"What? What are you doing? Can someone call the cops? Call the cops, you know where I live."

The streamer again asked his fans to call the cops, just before he went off camera. It was not clear if the robbers ran away or if anyone called the cops on them as the streamer was not visible in the webcam range and all fans can do is pray for him.

Redditors' had varied reactions to NilsLegend allegedly getting robbed on livestream

Twitch fans had mixed reactions as some were worried while others questioned if it was real or just a publicity stunt. One user spoke about the struggles of not having friends and family.

This user questioned if the act was a set up because it seemed as if his stream viewers showed up at the door and not robbers.

One user talked about how he should not have opened his door at such an odd time.

Other users speculated that he thought it was his neighbors who were at the door because he was being loud late at night.

While most of the users seemed worried about the Swedish Twitch streamer and questioned why he did not look through the peep-hole, if there was any, other users thought it was entirely his fault for answering the door.

Also Read Article Continues below

Overall, fans were really worried about what happened to the streamer. Even though nobody knows if it was a publicity stunt or an actual robbery, fans continue to pray for the well being of the streamer.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan