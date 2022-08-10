s1mple says he can make CS:GO better with a few million from Valve

CS:GO community's favorite Ukrainian player s1mple has finally said what many players have been thinking about lately. Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev currently plays for Natus Vincere as the team's primary AWPer. He recently took to Twitter to express his angst against the devs at Valve.

Sasha @s1mpleO

He's considered one of the greatest and best CS:GO players of all time as he has won a record 21 HLTV MVP medals, an Intel Grand Slam trophy, and a Major, all at the ripe young age of 24. s1mple has won numerous S-tier trophies and has been crowned the best player of 2018 and 2021. He is still going strong.

His other notable records include:

Most HLTV MVP awards in a calendar year (8).

Most clutches at a "Big event" (19).

Most aces at a "Big event" (4).

The only player who makes a Major final with three different cores.

He's been an active player in the CS:GO community since 2013 and has won $1,633,386 from competing in these tournaments. This cements his position as one of the best CS:GO players to graze the scene. It can be said that when he speaks, the community and the devs almost need to listen.

Greatest ever CS:GO player wants to turn things around for the game

He sarcastically remarked that if he were paid a few million euros, he would not only make the game better for professional players but also make it better for players who rarely log in and want to enjoy the game.

Sasha @s1mpleO You can’t even fix brightness bug in game, cmon.. You can’t even fix brightness bug in game, cmon..

He further quipped that this would also help the player base grow. He tagged CS:GO in the agitating tweet he posted, subversively asking them to get their act straight. It is an open secret that Valve hasn't caught up to the service of other more popular games such as Overwatch, Valorant, and Fortnite. PUBG has even been providing for its fans in the competitive FPS sphere.

The CS:GO community has been left in the dark by Valve, with fixes coming to the game sporadically. Even bugs that should be pretty simple to resolve, such as disconnects and in-game brightness issues, have taken eons to resolve.

Moreover, with the launch of new updates, more bugs have been piling up, and the devs have been relatively calm about it, or that's what the CS:GO community feels. s1mple further retweeted that the devs can't even fix the in-game brightness, expressing his frustration with the game's current situation.

Some players from the community have even said that the game is unplayable at the moment. UTC introduced map changes and a few fixes for known bugs in a major patch that went live on July 13, 2022.

Valve didn't mess around with any Active Duty Map Pool maps but focused on Ember and Hive. Some general fixes were also released alongside the map changes, which weren't enough.

Edited by Srijan Sen