Heroic vs G2 at CS:GO BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2022: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2022 is scheduled to commence its playoffs stage today, featuring the top six CS:GO teams in the tournament. The event kicked off with its Group Stage on November 23, 2022. After two days of breathtaking matchups, only six teams remain in contention for the $425,000 prize pool.

On Day 3 of the BLAST Premier Fall Finals, fans will be able to witness an all-out battle between two top-tier European sides, Heroic and G2 Esports. The two teams will be fighting for a spot in the tournament's semi-finals, wherein the winner of this matchup will face Team Liquid on their way to the Grand Finals.

Heroic vs G2: Who will win this quarter-finals matchup of CS:GO BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2022

Predictions

Heroic and G2 Esports are among two of the most proficient CS:GO rosters in the European region. Both teams were finalists in recent Majors, with Heroic winning silver at the IEM Rio Major 2022, and G2 finishing second at PGL Major Stockholm 2021.

Heroic has a well-established roster of talented individuals who have proven their ability to play at the highest level of CS:GO esports. The team's in-game leader (IGL) and primary AWPer, cadiaN, is a reputed player who's well-known for his leadership skills and his reliable ability to clutch.

The Danish roster also has young talent like stavn, TeSeS, and Jabbi, with the latter being a recent addition, who were all of vital importance for the team's second-place standing at the recent CS:GO Majors.

Compared to Heroic, G2 has a roster that falls behind in terms of their experience playing together as a team, with players like jks and G2's IGL, HooXi, being added to the roster just three months ago. Their coach XTQZZZ also bid farewell to the team recently and was replaced by an interim coach, Swani.

Although the G2 roster lacks experience as a team, their individual players are capable of thriving under pressure and have proven this on several high-stakes occasions in the past. While HooXi may be new to the team, he is a renowned IGL within the Danish CS:GO scene and has represented several top-tier organizations in the past.

The Kovač brothers, huNter- and NiKo, are also esteemed veterans of the game, leading their team to numerous victories. Paired with m0NESY, one of the most talented young AWPers in the world, G2 Esports has a fair chance to defeat Heroic in a best-of-three encounter.

Viewers can consider Heroic and G2 to be on equal footing ahead of the matchup. However, considering both teams' recent performances and the results with their current CS:GO rosters, Heroic is likely to emerge as the winner in this quarter-finals matchup.

Head-to-head

The current core members of Heroic and G2's rosters have faced each other in only one official match so far. Their sole encounter was in the Legends Stage of the PGL Major Antwerp 2022, when Heroic won in overtime with a score of 19-17.

Recent results

Heroic won their opening match of the BLAST Premier Fall Finals against Ninjas in Pyjamas (2-1). They then lost to FaZe Clan (0-2) in the Group Stage Upper Finals, after which they qualified for the playoffs as the #2 seed.

G2 Esports began their BLAST Premier campaign with a defeat to Team Liquid (0-2). Upon moving on to the Lower Finals of the Group Stage, G2 pulled off a 2-0 victory over Fluxo to claim the #3 seed ahead of the playoffs.

Potential lineups

Heroic

Martin " stavn " Lund

" Lund Casper " cadiaN " Møller (IGL)

" Møller (IGL) René " TeSeS " Madsen

" Madsen Rasmus " sjuush " Beck

" Beck Jakob " Jabbi " Nygaard

" Nygaard Richard "Xizt" Landström (Coach)

G2 Esports

Nemanja " huNter- " Kovač

" Kovač Nikola " NiKo " Kovač

" Kovač Ilya " m0NESY " Osipov

" Osipov Justin " jks " Savage

" Savage Rasmus " HooXi " Nielsen (IGL)

" Nielsen (IGL) Jan "Swani" Müller (Interim Coach)

When and where to watch

CS:GO enthusiasts can tune into BLASTPremier's official handles on Twitch and YouTube to catch the BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2022 live in action. Heroic will take on G2 Esports in a best-of-three series on November 25, 2022 at 6:30 am PT/ 3:30 pm CET/ 8:00 pm IST.

