NiKo, huNter and 4 other pro CS:GO brother duos

The CS:GO scene's latest roster move has seen the Kovač cousins unite under the same banner for the first time. Although rare, this isn't the first time we've seen literal brothers in arms play for the same team. Today we take a look at iconic brother duos, who made the dream of playing together professionally work for them.

5 CS:GO Brother Duos

1. Niko and HuNter

Image Credits: @e-SporTV on Twitter

Former mousesports and FaZe Clan member, and second best player in the world - Nikola "NiKo" Kovač has donned G2's jersey, to join his cousin brother Nemanja "huNter-" Kovač, who is a former member of Valiance. The duo hopes to raise each other's game to the next level as they have never played in the same CS:GO team in the past. Paired with a world class awper like KennyS, expectations are sky high for this new G2 squad.

2. HEN1 and LUCAS1

Image Credits: @immortals on Twitter

The Brazilian twins Henrique "HEN1" Teles and Lucas "LUCAS1" Teles have duked it out on CS:GO's server as teammates during their Tempo Storm and Immortals run, where they reached peak success at the PGL Major in 2017, ending as the runners-up in the tournament second only to Gambit Esports. After a brief stint in Não Tem Como and Luminosity Gaming, the brothers parted ways to find success on their own, and we're yet to see them unite again.

Advertisement

3. Freakazoid and Cooper

Image Credits: dotesports.com

Ex-C9 player and CS:GO veteran Ryan "freakazoid" Abadir stepped down to MDL with his squad Swole Patrol to herald his little brother Austin "Cooper-" Abadir, into the CS:GO scene. After nearly qualifying for the ESL Pro League, Cooper accepted a contract with eUnited, one that rubbed his brother Freakazoid the wrong way and prompted a very emotional response from the player, where he felt betrayed by his younger brother. The duo did settle their differences and eventually did play together for eUnited before disbanding.

4. Relaxa and FREDDyFROG

Image Credits: flickshot.fr

Advertisement

The second set of twins to feature on this list are Joakim "Relaxa" Gustafsson and his identical twin Fredrik "FREDDyFROG" Gustafsson. The two have been inseperable in their CS:GO careers, having never played separate from each other at any point. They find themselves on team Galaxy Racer, after multiple stints at Red Reserve, Japaleno and even Chaos Esports Club.

5. ScreaM and Nivera

(From left to right) Kioshima, Nivera and ScreaM | Image Credits: @kiocsgoo on Twitter

After living in his elder brother Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom's shadow, Nabil "Nivera" Benrlitom is ready to shine. Although the pair never got to compete together owing to ScreaM's move to Valorant, Nivera finds himself playing for Team Vitality as their sixth player. Nivera made CS:GO history in 2020 by being the first ever mid-match substitute in the entire sport's past.