Natus Vincere (NAVI) vs Team Liquid at CS:GO BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2022: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2022 kicked off on November 23, 2022, featuring eight CS:GO teams from all over Europe and the Americas. Over the next few days, these teams will compete for the lion's share of the $425,000 prize pool, along with a spot in the BLAST Premier World Final 2022 which is scheduled for December 2022.

On Day 2 of the tournament's Group Stage, fans will witness an intense best-of-three encounter between one of Europe's top contenders, Natus Vincere (NAVI), and one of North America's leading CS:GO rosters, Team Liquid. The winner of this matchup will qualify directly for the semi-finals of the tournament, whereas the loser will end up facing Ninjas in Pyjamas in the quarter-finals.

NAVI vs Liquid: Who will win this CS:GO BLAST Premier Fall Finals Group Stage matchup?

Predictions

NAVI and Team Liquid are two renowned CS:GO teams that the whole world is excited to watch on the big stage. Although both teams had an unsatisfactory run in the recent CS:GO Majors, they will look to redeem themselves with a trophy in the ongoing BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2022.

Both teams have not made any changes to their roster after their previous tournament run, nor have they introduced any shift in their in-game roles. NAVI's most recent change involved the acquisition of sdy in June 2022, whereas Liquid's latest transaction was signing YEKINDAR in November.

NAVI has an incredible roster with stable options in all required positions. In the team's opening match of the Fall Finals, viewers witnessed noteworthy performances from players like s1mple, Perfecto and b1t.

Team Liquid, on the other hand, maintains a robust roster of mechanically talented players like EliGE, YEKINDAR and NAF, an incredible AWPer in the form of oSee, and a reputed IGL like nitr0.

Both Natus Vincere and Team Liquid have a balanced roster on paper and have a good track record in the tournament to back them up. However, considering the quality of performances these players have put on in the past, fans can certainly expect a vigorous display of skill from NAVI. For this very reason, Natus Vincere can be considered favorites to win this best-of-three series and move on to the semi-finals of the BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022.

Head-to-head

The core rosters of NAVI and Team Liquid have played against each other in four different matches over the last two years, with NAVI winning three of them. NAVI has also won four out of six maps that the two sides have played against each other.

NAVI's most recent encounter against Team Liquid came in the Legends Stage of the recent IEM Rio Major 2022. This best-of-one matchup on Ancient ended in a 16-14 victory for Team Liquid.

Recent results

Both NAVI and Liquid have played only one match so far in the BLAST Premier Fall Finals. NAVI enjoyed a clean victory over Fluxo on the first matchday, whereas Liquid defeated G2 Esports to progress to this Group Stage Upper Finals tie.

Prior to the start of the tournament, both NAVI and Liquid were seen competing in the IEM Rio Major 2022. NAVI finished the tournament in 5-8th place after a quarter-finals defeat to FURIA, whereas Team Liquid were eliminated by Team Spirit in the Legends Stage of the CS:GO Majors.

Potential lineups

NAVI

Oleksandr " s1mple " Kostyliev

" Kostyliev Denis " electroNic " Sharipov (IGL)

" Sharipov (IGL) Ilya " Perfecto " Zalutskiy

" Zalutskiy Valerii " b1t " Vakhovskyi

" Vakhovskyi Viktor " sdy " Orudzhev

" Orudzhev Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (Coach)

Team Liquid

Jonathan " EliGE " Jablonowski

" Jablonowski Keith " NAF " Markovic

" Markovic Joshua " oSee " Ohm

" Ohm Nicholas " nitr0 " Cannella (IGL)

" Cannella (IGL) Mareks " YEKINDAR " Gaļinski

" Gaļinski Damian "daps" Steele (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans of CS:GO can watch the BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2022 live on BLASTPremier's official handles across Twitch and YouTube. NAVI will take on Liquid in a best-of-three series on November 24, 2022 at 10 am PT/ 7.30 pm CET/11.30 pm IST.

