dev1ce CS: GO Settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity and more

Nicolai "dev1ce" Reedtz is a Danish professional CS: GO player who is often considered one of the best players in the game's decade-long history. The 27-year-old AWPer recently marked his return to Astralis, the organization with whom he won four CS: GO Majors between 2017 and 2019.

dev1ce's return to Astralis follows the player's return to the competitive scene after an 11-month hiatus. He initially joined Ninjas in Pyjamas on a record-breaking transfer fee in April 2021.

After a brief stint with the Swedish organization, dev1ce decided to spend some time away from the limelight, stating mental health-related issues as the reason for his inactivity. With his much-anticipated return to Astralis, CS: GO enthusiasts all over the world can expect to see the AWPer back in top-tier action once again.

Everything to know about Astralis dev1ce's CS: GO settings and configurations

dev1ce kick-started his esports career with Counter Strike: Source by playing for Copenhagen Wolves at the age of 16. He continued to represent them in CS: GO as well, later moving on to organizations like Team Dignitas, Team SoloMid and Team Questionmark.

In 2015, dev1ce and his teammates from Team Questionmark formed Astralis, where the player would continue for five more years, becoming one of the most decorated players in CS: GO history. So far in his career, dev1ce has won 4 Counter-Strike Majors and 19 MVP awards, a record which wasn't broken until June 2022.

CS: GO players can refer to this article to find the various in-game settings and configurations used by dev1ce in his career as a pro Counter Strike player for some of Europe's greatest teams.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 2

eDPI: 800

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input: 1

Mouse Acceleration: 0

Crosshair settings

Drawoutline: 1

Alpha: 255

Color: 2

Blue: 0

Green: 213

Red: 126

Dot: 0

Gap: -3

Size: 1.5

Style: 4

Thickness: 1

Sniper Width: 1

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Presetpos: 3

Shift Left Amt: 0

Shift Right Amt: 0

Recoil: 0

Righthand: 1

Bob

Lower Amt: 5

Amt Lat: 0

Amt Vert: 0

Cycle: 0

Launch Options

-console -novid -freq 240 -tickrate 128 -w 1280 -h 960 +exec config.cfg +clientport 27022

Video Settings

Video

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling Mode: Stretched

Color Mode: Computer Monitor

Brightness: 95%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Global Shadow Quality: Medium

Model/Texture Detail: Low

Texture Streaming: Disabled

Effect Detail: Low

Shader Detail: Low

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Multicore Rendering: Enabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 2x MSAA

FXAA Anti-Aliasing: Disabled

Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Motion Blur: Disabled

Triple-Monitor Mode: Disabled

Use Uber Shaders: Enabled

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546 Divina Pink

Mouse: ZOWIE EC2 White

Keyboard: Razer BlackWidow V3 TKL

Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

Mousepad: Razer Gigantus V2 NiP

PC Specs

CPU: Intel Core i9-10900K

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Thousands of players all over the world who aspire to reach the level of CS: GO put forward by dev1ce can do so by adopting the various settings and configurations used by the player, and by devoting their time and effort to improve their in-game mechanics.

