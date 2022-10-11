"Scared, broken and lost": Former Astralis pro K0nfig reveals harrowing details of fight that broke his leg

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) star Kristian "K0nfig" Wienecke has disclosed how he broke his leg in a fight that he initially denied involvement in.

K0nfig and Astralis officially parted ways on October 10, 2022. The organization made the announcement via a tweet, stating that the decision was made due to personal reasons.

Over the last few days, reports have been doing the rounds about a fight in Malta that caused the esports player to break his leg. While he initially denied any involvement in a fight, he has now admitted to it and given his side of the story.

A few hours after Astralis' post, K0nfig shared a statement on TwitLonger, detailing the night during which he had an altercation with a nightclub promoter and ended up breaking his leg. The incident occurred on September 18, 2022, after Astralis lost to Heroic and failed to qualify for the ESL Pro League Season 16 playoffs.

Describing the last couple of weeks, the Danish star said:

"These last weeks have been the hardest time of my life. I've been scared, broken and completely lost."

K0nfig joined Astralis in 2021 and was the primary entry fragger and Awper for the team.

"Violence solves nothing": K0nfig laments getting into fight that broke his leg

In his statement, K0nfig explained that the fight occurred after he and his team went out to bars and nightclubs on the night of their defeat to Heroic. He revealed that he parted ways with the rest of the team midway through the night to grab a bite to eat. According to him, he planned on rejoining them at a nightclub.

When he approached the nightclub, the 2020 BLAST Premier European Finals winner was denied entry by a promoter who allegedly spat on his face and kicked him down the stairs.

While waiting on the road outside to gather himself, he saw the promoter leave the nightclub and did something he would come to regret later:

"I saw that same promoter leave in a rush. I felt so angry and unfairly treated so I [j]umped after him and caught up with him further down the road to confront him. I regret this terribly. I should have walked away. I should have just gone home and licked my wounds because then none of this had happened.'

The confrontation went south quickly as K0nfig got beaten up pretty badly. He was severely injured, and his leg was broken. All he could do at that point was wait for people on the street to call the ambulance. The 25-year-old narrated:

"We got into fight, and he broke my leg and I fell to the ground. He was kicking me multiple times in my head while i was laying down. I tried getting away from the situation but i couldn’t because of the broken leg. I tried to run away but i couldn’t put weight on my right leg. It just snapped and broke completely, dislocating my foot as well."

The injury was so bad that the dislocated leg could not be put back in place without surgery.

The CS: GO star had quite a few rough days in the hospital as he waited to travel back to Denmark to get treatment. His mental health also took a hit at the time. He shared:

"Ever since the episode I have been in a really deep dark place which i didn’t think i could be in. I feel sad, angry, disappointed, scared and worried all at the same time. The entire time I was hospitalized i cried. I cried every day, multiple times. I felt like I was alone in the world. Nothing could make me smile. Nothing. I just felt like my emotions had died."

He concluded:

"Actions have consequences and I fully accept responsibility for mine. Now and in the future. To all of you out there, here's the lesson which I've come to learn the hard way. Turn the other cheek if you can. Walk away. Violence solves nothing. It is never worth it! Be safe."

After successful surgeries, K0nfig has physically recovered and has vowed to return to the professional Counter-Strike scene.

