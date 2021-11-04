Why CS:GO stars K0nfig and blameF joined Astralis' roster

Astralis was considered to be one of the best, if not the best team in CS:GO's competitive scene. This is a team that has won everything from Majors to DreamHack Masters and the IEM Global Challenge. But a recent drop in performance led to the team’s early exit from this year’s Major which led to a change in their roster.

CS:GO pro players Benjamin “blameF” Bremer and Kristian “K0nfig” Wienecke have joined Astralis as part of their new roster. Astralis has appointed Alexander “ave” Holdt as the new coach and reworked the extended staff in an attempt to bring Astralis “where they belong”.

Why did Astralis change their roster for CS:GO?

Known as the best team of all time during their era, Astralis recently fell from grace after a series of bad results. After the departure of their star AWPer Device and the on-again off-again periods of teammates Xyp9x and Glaive, the team was in no man's land. Once considered the most dominant teams in CS:GO, Astralis crashed and burned in this Major and made an exit before the Legends stage. Therefore, the team took a call to rework their roster for better performances in the future.

Astralis has decided to revamp the team by bringing in some new players, a new head coach and reworking the extended staff as well. Benjamin “blameF” Bremer and Kristian “K0nfig” Wienecke along with head coach Alexander “ave” Holdt will be joining Astralis’ new roster.

Astralis’ Director of Sports, Kasper Hvidt, said:

"Both Kristian "k0nfig" Wienecke and Benjamin "blameF" Bremer are absolutely world-class. In addition to their obvious qualities on the server, they come with a personality, motivation, and energy that will be felt all the way out to the back rows in the biggest arenas. We also bring in Alexander "ave" Holdt as the new coach. He is known for his unique and deep insight, as well as tactical understanding and analytical skills, which the new team will benefit enormously from. The two players will join the team immediately, and they will have their baptism of fire in front of 12,000 spectators at BLAST in Copenhagen's Royal Arena. Even though new things take time, I am convinced that from day one, we will see a team with fire in their eyes and the hunger to win that we must always be known for."

Astralis fans are excited to see how well the team will perform in the upcoming CS:GO tournament. While it may not be easy for the team to perform well immediately after recruiting new players, the organization seems to have a great degree of faith in K0nfig, blameF and ave to perform well to bring Astralis back to its former glory.

It is unclear as to how Team Complexity is going to restructure themselves after the departure of BlameF and k0nfig as they've now lost both their in-game leader and star rifler.

