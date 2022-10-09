"Worst night I have had" - Astralis’ Spike accused of s*xually assaulting CS: GO pro KiKi

CS: GO pro Selin ‘Spike’ Sinem has been accused of s*xual assault by former teammate Kaia‘ KiKi’ Holmen. Taking to her official Twitter handle, the latter posted a Twitlonger explaining the incident, which allegedly took place in May 2020.

According to KiKi, Spike made unwelcome advances towards her while they were sharing a room during a BootCamp in Poland. Furthermore, the CS: GO player claimed that Spike pressurized her for a "good night kiss" and touched her inappropriately without consent.

Recalling the unnerving incident, she noted:

"Worst night I have had."

Trigger Warning: The article contains allegations of s*xual assault. Reader discretion is advised.

CS: GO pro KiKi accuses Selin "Spike" of s*xual assault

On October 8, 2022, "KiKi" Holmen posted a Twitlonger on her official Twitter handle, explaining the alleged incident. The CS: GO pro detailed how she decided to "take one for the team" and agreed to share her room with "Spike" Sinem to make space for the photography team. The following account purportedly took place on May 3, 2020.

As per KiKi, after taking a few shots with the rest of her team, she went straight to her room to sleep. Shortly thereafter, Spike allegedly began asking her to make out.

Despite repeated refusals, the accused purportedly remained insistent. Exasperated, KiKi finally acquiesced and gave her a "good night kiss" to ward off her advances.

However, this allegedly culminated in Spike touching her inappropriately without consent. KiKi told her to back off and reiterated that she was "not interested" in having relations with her. The CS: GO pro noted:

"I kept saying that I was just not interested in her that way and that I didn’t want to have s*x with her, especially not with teammates. She didn’t want to listen.”

She also accused Spike of constantly touching her until she started screaming to save herself, stating:

"Again the same happened, where she started to touch me everywhere, but this time she was more on me. I tried multiple times to say no, but she just won't stop touching me untill I started yelling and screaming at her that I didn't want to and that she had to respect it. I screamed that this is not okay and that I did not want to. She then just keep her mouth shut and went to sleep."

She further accused other teammates of covering up the incident and protecting Spike. Highlighting how she's revealing this as a warning to other female creators, KiKi noted:

“I know that the girls are covering up for spike, saying it never happened and that I am full of lies. But it really is words against words on this. I know that something like this is really difficult to prove, as you obviously don't film something like this happening. We only really talked about it at the bootcamp, and it was never brought up again after that. I do have some screenshots of chats the following days, but it's not 100% proof. So I understand why some would doubt it.

Furthermore, she has informed Astralis about the incident. However, the organization is yet to act on this information. The CS: GO player explained:

"I have also informed Astralis about what happened. I don't know what they did with the information, but at least they know. I am not coming out with what happened out of jealousy or saltiness. I am doing this to warn others as it might happen again to someone else."

Social media reacts to the allegation

As expected, the tweet gained prominence on Twitter and other social media platforms in no time. At the time of writing, it has already crossed over 1k likes.

The majority of commenters extended their support to KiKi. Coupled with that, many discussed the debilitating impact of s*xual assault on one's mental and physical well being.

Here's what fans had to say:

Fans react to s*xual assault allegation by CS: GO pro KiKi (Image via KiKi/Twitter)

Fans react to s*xual assault allegation by CS: GO pro KiKi (Image via KiKi/Twitter)

Both Astralis and Spike are yet to respond to these allegations.

