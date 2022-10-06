Orlando woman stabs and kills sister after she flirted with her long-distance boyfriend in Valorant

A 21-year-old Orlando woman has been charged with first-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her younger sister to death as she used to flirt with her long-distance boyfriend in Valorant.

On September 26, 2022, Fatiha Marzan confessed to stabbing her sister in the heart multiple times. This took place after she discovered that the 20-year-old had been messaging and flirting with her unidentified long-distance boyfriend of five years through Valorant, a game they used to play together.

According to the affidavit, Fatiha also considered taking her own life after she killed her sister, but was talked out of it by a close family member who advised her not to take such an irrational decision.

After committing the crime, Marzan called 911 and confessed to the legal authorities. She also admitted to stabbing her sister three to four times in the heart out of pure jealousy. Just two weeks before the premeditated attack, Marzan had purchased a knife from Amazon, hiding it in a backpack so that she could use it when everyone's asleep.

As per her own confession, the crime occurred in their bedroom that the siblings shared. At 4:30 am, when Fatiha Marzan found out that everyone else in the house was asleep, she slipped the knife out of the backpack and allegedly stabbed her sister while she was asleep. She called 911 after 15 hours to turn herself in and report her sister's death.

The affidavit in relation to the case stated:

"Fatiha knew she had to wait until her family was asleep to stab Sayma because she did not want anyone to hear the incident. Fatiha consciously decided to kill her sister, Sayma, and the decision was present in her mind at the time of the killing."

Social media reacts to the terrifying incident

As expected, the news has been making rounds on major social media platforms, eliciting a plethora of concerning reactions from viewers worldwide. On Twitter alone, the tweet has already crossed over 7k likes and hundreds of retweets.

While the majority of them discussed the intensity of the crime, a few provided their own take on the entire matter.

Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions online, here's what viewers had to say:

For the uninitiated, Valorant is free to play a first-person hero shooter title, developed and published by Riot Games. With an average player count of a whopping 13 million monthly active players, it is easily one of the most popular first-person shooters in 2022.

