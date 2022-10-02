"With you, a little piece of us leaves": Keznit, Delz1k, and Mazino end their Valorant journey with KRU Esports

Valorant pros Keznit, Delz1k, and Mazino, have officially parted ways with the KRU Esports roster. The team will begin its recruitment phase to create a stronger team for the upcoming challenges. KRU is one of the teams to secure a top spot on the franchising list. The departure of these players shook the community.

Valorant recently transitioned to its franchising era. Riot Games subsequently released a list of 30 teams selected for the Valorant Partnership Program. 10 teams were selected per region - Americas, Pacific, and EMEA.

A shakeup of KRU's Valorant roster could indicate a shift in team strategy

The franchising era transition was not an easy task for the teams. Some took a massive hit from it while others were able to continue on the journey. Teams selected by Riot Games had to undergo a strict selection and filtering process. The unfortunate ones that did not make it either opted to let their players choose their paths or disbanded the roster.

KRU Esports is a team selected from the Americas region based out of Argentina. The team performed spectacularly and displayed their potential on the world stage at VCT 2022 Champions. They were able to garner massive global support.

Keznit primarily played as a Duelist for KRU Esports. He is an outstanding player who finds a way to clinch a victory in the most extreme situations. His ability to switch to an Initiator role further expands his scope as a Valorant professional player.

Delz1k played as Controller for KRU Esports. He started his journey in Valorant esports early and was able to stand out in the final phases of the match. He joined KRU in 2021 and started his VCT journey with the team.

Mazino played the Sentinel and Initiator roles for KRU. He is a young player with previous experience in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. He was able to carry forward his mechanical prowess to Valorant and started with KRU Esports in 2021.

All of the players on the roster were assets for KRU Esports. Their combined chemistry and strategies consolidated their position among other professional teams. The team could perform as a powerhouse playing long, patient rounds.

The departure of these players implies that KRU Esports will recruit new players suited for the role. The team will likely confirm the final selections soon.

