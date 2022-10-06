Valorant guide - How to play Chamber effectively on Icebox

Chamber is an Agent in Valorant who belongs to the Sentinel class. His job is to lock down sites in the defensive half of the game and prevent enemy flanks in the attacking rounds.

Chamber's basic abilities include - Trademark and Headhunter. His Signature ability is Rendezvous, which allows him to instantly teleport from one location on the map to another, albeit within a certain radius. His ultimate ability, Tour De Force, is a sniper rifle that shoots faster than the Operator but comes with only five bullets.

Icebox is the fifth map to be added to Valorant and came along with the Episode 1 Act 3 update. It was the first map to feature horizontal ziplines, which can be observed at the A Site.

This guide tries to address the best possible ways to play Chamber on Icebox.

A guide to playing Chamber on Valorant's Icebox

Icebox follows the typical map design of Valorant's two bomb sites and a mid section. However, the middle section is complex and allows players to easily flank around enemies if mid-control is weak. The center part of the map allows players access to both A, B, Kitchen, and the Defender's base.

It is also the first map in Valorant where the plant site has different vertical levels. This enables the attackers to plant the spike on the floor or in the "nests" that both A and B sites possess. Having the it planted above makes it easier for play post-plant scenarios as attackers can easily hold positions from a distance.

What makes this Valorant map truly unique is that there are a lot of vertical angles that players can take advantage of in attack or in defense. With so many angles to take care of, it becomes difficult to hold sites in the defensive half.

Hence, it becomes essential for a Sentinel like Chamber on defense to establish control in as many positions as possible and prevent lurking enemy players from flanking his teammates. While it is impossible for the Valorant Agent to hold down all the entry points, he can cover many angles simultaneously thanks to his utility set.

Chamber has thus become one of the best Agents to play on this Valorant map.

Icebox A-Site defense

This will be passive play, but it's guaranteed to get you kills. Here's how to do it. Place your first Rendezvous card on the stairs behind the A Rafters.

A Rafters-Stairs Rendezvous card placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

Then, place your Trademark in the right corner of the 410 structure. Since this play involves you holding the left angle, this Trademark placement will alert you of enemies flanking you from the right.

A 410 structure Trademark placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

Now, place your second Rendezvous card right in the center of the A Nest so that it isn't visible from the attackers' perspective.

A Nest Rendezvous placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

This placement will allow you to hold A Maze. You can easily take down unaware enemies rushing to the site from above and instantly teleport away to safety to the Rafters.

From there, you can push out to the site to get more kills or reposition yourself on the ground and enter from A Screens. The Trademark placed in the right corner will alert you of enemies pushing from A Maze.

How to position Chamber in A Nest (Image via Sportskeeda)

Icebox B-Site defense

This B-site placement is for players who want to use the Operator or Tour De Force to take care of the long B entry path. In order to execute this, place your first Rendezvous card in Kitchen-B connector just below the stick figure.

Kitchen-B Connector Rendezvous card placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

Then, place your Trademark' in the open in the Kitchen, which will alert you of players even trying to peek into the area. While it's easy to get it destroyed, you will nevertheless be alerted to the enemy's presence. It will also alert you of enemies trying to enter the Kitchen through the Window.

Kitchen Trademark placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

Now, proceed to B Yellow and place your second Rendezvous card behind the right corner of B Yellow. This will allow you to hold an off-angle with the Operator. Hop on top of the eleviated box in the corner, this will be an off-angle for your enemies and you can instantly teleport to safety if things go wrong.

B Yellow Rendezvous card placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

How to position Chamber in B Yellow box (Image via Sportskeeda)

Icebox Mid defense

This mid tactic involves players going aggressive. In Valorant, going aggressive while being risky is extremely rewarding. To execute this, you need to first make sure that no one can flank you from B Main. Hence, place a Trademark in B right at the center of the entry point.

B Main Trademark placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

Now head over to B Nest and place your first Rendezvous card behind the two stacked boxes.

B Nest Rendezvous card placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

Then, immediately head over to the Kitchen and make your way through the Tube until the timer ends and the barrier is lifted. As soon as it's up, immediately place your card at the end of the Tube. This will allow you to go aggressive in mid and instantly teleport to safety if things get overwhelming.

Tube Rendezvous card placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

Icebox attack

When attacking any site in Valorant, Chamber needs to ensure that his team doesn't get flanked. You can place your Trademark at either of the sites for attacking.

If attacking A:

Place your trap right below in the corner of the Attackers Spawn ramps.

Base ramps Trademark placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

If attacking B:

Place your drop close to the small box outside B garage.

Outside B Garage Trap placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

Chamber is essential on Icebox. His ability set allows him to go aggressive, use the element of surprise, hold off angles, and care for flanks, unlike any other agent. Moreover, being an Agent that is devastating with Sniper Rifles, both the sites become Chamber's playground.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far