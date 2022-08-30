5 best Sentinel players to look out for at VCT Champions 2022: Istanbul

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT Champions 2022) is going to be no short of a fight to the death and winning it all would mean being crowned World Champions. There is no doubt that every single team who will be playing in the event will use every ounce of their energy. After all, the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul is a title to fight for.

But let's break it down into single steps. To win the title, teams have to first reach the Grand Finals, and to do that, they will have to win matches that are going to start soon.

It is essential to stop the enemy teams and dissect their strategies in order to win. This is where the jewels of holding a site and rotation breakers come in. Sentinel players primarily focus on not letting the enemy team gain control of a specific area (usually a bomb site in defense), and not letting the enemy team sneak up behind them.

Let’s look through the five most effective Sentinel Pros in VCT Champions 2022: Istanbul.

5 best Sentinel players who will be playing in VCT Champions 2022: Istanbul

1) FunPlus Pheonix SUYGETSU

FunPlus Pheonix SUYGETSU (Image via Riot Games)

Dmitry “SUYGETSU” Ilyushin is a 20-year-old player from The Russian Federation who is currently playing for FunPlus Pheonix. This team has become a fan-favorite and are an absolute spectacle to watch, and the said player has been known to hold down the fort in this event.

He had a pick rate of 53% on Cypher and an overall win rate of 74%. He can bring in many variations of Cypher`s utility usage and can be a nuisance to the enemy team.

SUYGETSU makes a point to make the area where he is holding a playground for himself. Keeping up with providing information to his team, he is a terrifying and cold-blooded player who will sneak up behind others when least expected.

FunPlus Pheonix SUYGETSU stats (Image via thespike.gg)

2) 100 Thieves Stellar

100 Thieves Stellar (Image via Riot Games)

Brenden “Stellar” McGrath is a 26-year-old player from the US who is currently playing for 100 Thieves. He has a great sense of the map and is able to follow up behind his team. The team is showing a lot of firepower this time around and the individual players are making a name for themselves as well.

Stellar has a pick of 24% on Sage and an overall win rate of 59%. She is a desirable Sentinel due to her utility in being able to obstruct enemies. The number of times that she can save a crucial round cannot be counted with just hands. Stellar can also match the timing of his utility usage with his team to provide maximum value.

100 Thieves Stellar stats(Image via thespike.gg)

3) XERXIA Sushiboys

XERXIA Suchiboys (Image via Riot Games)

Panyawat “Sushiboys” Subsiriroj is a 21-year-old player from Thailand who is currently playing for XERXIA. They are one of the underdog teams and a fan-favorite who have quickly risen in fame with the VCT 2022 event. They are bringing new and explosive playstyles to the table and the fans can`t get enough.

Sushiboys had a pick rate of 47% on Killjoy and a stunning overall win rate of 71%. He has insane reflexes which synchronize with his team to obliterate enemy teams.

Bringing variations to his Killjoy utility setups, Sushiboys is one of the top-tier Sentinel players. With in-depth knowledge of multiple line-ups and an acute map sense, he stands like a tall wall for the enemy teams.

XERXIA Sushiboys stats (Image via thespike.gg)

4) LOUD Less

LOUD Less (Image via Riot Games)

Felipe de Loyola “Less” Basso is a 17-year-old player from Brazil who is currently playing for LOUD. The intense and noteworthy team have made their mark on the VCT 2022 event, and fans are pouring over from all over the world to provide support and see their team as a potential winner.

Less had a pick rate of 46% on Killjoy and a sky-high overall win rate of 69%, and is a top contender for the crown of the best Sentinel player. The young, vibrant, and energy-filled Less can be cool-headed when the time calls for it and make favorable decisions even when in a pinch. His mechanical skills are not to be overlooked either, making him a scary player to see marching your way.

LOUD Less stats (Image via thespike.gg)

5) Leviatán Esports Tacolillalzh

Leviatán Esports Tacolillalzh (Image via Riot Games)

Vicente Ignacio “Tacolillalzh” Compagnon Quintar is a 21-year-old player from Chile who is currently playing for Leviatán Esports. The team surprised most viewers by exploding into the VCT 2022, outshining several others who were competing for their spot in the VCT Champions Istanbul.

Tacolillalzh had a whopping pick rate of 100% with Chamber through the past three months in the VCT 2022 event. Boasting a 63% overall win rate, he has proven that perseverance and consistency indeed beat talent.

With a great understanding of what his team requires from him, Tacolillalzh has the ability to control an entire path by himself with his trusty Operator sniper rifle. His repositioning to instantly gain the upper hand enables LOUD to be aggressive with their strategies.

Leviatán Esports Tacolillalzh stats (Image via thespike.gg)

We found these five professional Ppayers to be the most effective and impactful Sentinel users who will be playing in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul. Fans are eagerly waiting for them to show up in a major way in the upcoming matches. Viewers should be on the lookout for these players, as they are sure to show some new tricks that they have hidden up their sleeves.

