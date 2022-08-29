VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul: Updated schedule, livestream details, and more

The year-long 2022 season of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) is finally nearing its conclusion. After fighting through various stages of the tournament, sixteen of the best rosters in the world have been selected as contenders for the title of Valorant Champions 2022.
Top Valorant teams from the competing regions of NA, EMEA, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, and South America will fly to Istanbul, Turkey, to compete for the title of Valorant's second-ever world champion.
Between August 31 and September 18, esports enthusiasts will witness some of the most enthralling moments ever produced in VCT history. The tournament's playoffs will be held in front of a live crowd at the Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul.
Everything to know about VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul
The sixteen teams competing at VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul were selected based on their performances in the previous stages of VCT 2022. Twelve of the teams were selected based on their circuit point standings. In contrast, the remaining four teams earned their spots by toppling their regional opposition in their respective LCQ (Last Chance Qualifier) events.
Here are all the sixteen Valorant teams who will be competing in the upcoming tournament:
- OpTiC Gaming (NA #1 seed)
- XSET (NA #2 seed)
- 100 Thieves (NA LCQ winners)
- FunPlus Phoenix (EMEA #1 seed)
- Fnatic (EMEA #2 seed)
- Team Liquid (EMEA LCQ winners)
- ZETA DIVISION (Japan #1 seed)
- DRX (Korea #1 seed)
- LOUD (Brazil #1 seed)
- Leviatan (LATAM #1 seed)
- KRÜ Esports (SA LCQ winners)
- FURIA (SA LCQ runners-up)
- Paper Rex (APAC #1 seed)
- Xerxia (APAC #2 seed)
- BOOM Esports (APAC LCQ winners)
- EDward Gaming (East-Asia LCQ winners)
Updated schedule
All sixteen teams will initially be split into groups of four. They will compete in a GSL-style group play to send eight teams to the playoffs. Teams will then engage in a double-elimination bracket to ultimately determine the VCT 2022 champion. Here is the updated schedule for the tournament:
Group Stage schedule
Day 1
- Paper Rex vs. EDward Gaming: Match A1 - Wednesday, August 31 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST /7.30 pm IST
- Leviatan vs. Team Liquid: Match C2 - Wednesday, August 31 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST
Day 2
- ZETA DIVISION vs. LOUD: Match B2 - Thursday, September 1 - 5.00 am PDT / 2.00 pm CEST / 5.30 pm IST
- OpTic Gaming vs. BOOM Esports: Match B1 - Thursday, September 1 - 8.00 am PDT / 5.00 pm CEST / 8.30 pm IST
- Winner of (A1 vs. A2): Match A3 - Thursday, September 1 - 11.00 am PDT / 8.00 pm CEST / 11.30 pm IST
Day 3
- DRX vs. FURIA: Match D1 - Friday, September 2 - 5.00 am PDT / 2.00 pm CEST / 5.30 pm IST
- Fnatic vs. 100 Thieves: Match D2 - Friday, September 2 - 8.00 am PDT / 5.00 pm CEST / 8.30 pm IST
- Winner of (B1 vs. B2): Match B3 - Friday, September 2 - 11.00 am PDT / 8.00 pm CEST / 11.30 pm IST
Day 4
- XSET vs. XERXIA: Match C2 - Saturday, September 3 - 5.00 am PDT / 2.00 pm CEST / 5.30 pm IST
- FPX vs. KRU Esports: Match C1 - Saturday, September 3 - 8.00 am PDT / 5.00 pm CEST / 8.30 pm IST
- Winner of (D1 vs. D2): Match D3 - Saturday, September 3 - 11.00 am PDT / 8.00 pm CEST / 11.30 pm IST
Day 5
- Winner of (C1 vs. C2): Match C3 - Sunday, September 4 - 5.00 am PDT / 2.00 pm CEST / 5.30 pm IST
- Loser of (A1 vs. A2): Match A4 - Sunday, September 4 - 8.00 am PDT / 5.00 pm CEST / 8.30 pm IST
- Loser of (B1 vs. B2): Match B4 - Sunday, September 4 - 11.00 am PDT / 8.00 pm CEST / 11.30 pm IST
Day 6
- Loser of (D1 vs. D2): Match D4 - Monday, September 5 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST
- Loser of (C1 vs. C2): Match C4 - Monday, September 5 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST
Dark Day
- No matches: Tuesday, September 6
Day 7
- Decider (B) - Wednesday, September 7 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST
- Decider (A) - Wednesday, September 7 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST
Day 8
- Decider (D) - Thursday, September 8 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST
- Decider (C) - Thursday, September 8 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST
Playoffs schedule
Day 9
- Upper Quarterfinals - Friday, September 9 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST
- Upper Quarterfinals - Friday, September 9 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST
Day 10
- Upper Quarterfinals - Saturday, September 10 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST
- Upper Quarterfinals - Saturday, September 10 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST
Day 11
- Upper Semifinals - Sunday, September 11 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST
- Upper Semifinals - Sunday, September 11 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST
Day 12
- Lower Round 1 - Monday, September 12 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST
- Lower Round 1 - Monday, September 12 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST
Day 13
- Lower Round 2 - Tuesday, September 13 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST
- Lower Round 2 - Tuesday, September 13 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST
Dark Days
- No matches: Wednesday, September 14 - Thursday, September 15
Day 14
- Upper Final - Friday, September 16 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST
- Lower Semifinal - Friday, September 16 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST
Day 15
- Lower Finals - Saturday, September 17 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST
Day 16
- Grand Finals - Sunday, September 18 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST
Livestream details
Fans of Valorant esports can catch the finale to VCT 2022 live across VCT's official Twitch and YouTube handles. Viewers can also tune into the various official watch parties held by streamers all over the world in association with Riot Games.
VCT Champions: Istanbul will also be the second-ever VCT event to host a live audience after the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters playoffs were opened up to the Danish crowd in Copenhagen.