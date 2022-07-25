"I proved everything for myself'": FPX Suygetsu after 4k clutch to round out the VCT Masters Copenhagen Grand Finals

Although their VCT Masters Copenhagen campaign wasn't off to a strong start, FunPlus Phoenix, the team from EMEA, made a quick comeback and eventually won the Grand Finals against APAC side Paper Rex. Dmitry "Suygetsu" Ilyushin, a Russian Valorant professional part of the FunPlus Phoenix roster, was instrumental in their victory.

Suygetsu has always been an integral part of the FPX roster. He was nothing short of brilliant over the entire course of the tournament and went on to seal the deal for his team with a brilliant 4k clutch against Paper Rex. This entire play can easily be dubbed as one of the best moments in the tournament.

Moreover, this victory is even more valuable to both the team and Suygetsu because, for a good amount of time, his participation in the tournament was doubtful.

Although he did miss the group stages, he was back with his squad from the lower bracket quarter-finals. From there onwards, he worked with his team to overcome every hurdle. Not only did Suygetsu win the VCT Masters Copenhagen Grand Final, but he was also declared the MVP of the match.

Since the VCT Masters Copenhagen's start, Paper Rex has had a dream run. They won three back-to-back matches against some really strong teams and secured a spot in the finals.

FunPlus Phoenix, on the other hand, had a small bump. They lost their match against Fnatic and dropped to the Lower Bracket. From there, FunPlus Phoenix fought tooth and nail to make it to the finals. When they finally did, they pulled out all the stops and bagged the trophy.

Suygetsu talks about his victory against Paper Rex at VCT Masters Copenhagen

Taking to Twitter after his victory, Suygetsu mentioned that he was extremely happy and wrote:

"I proved everything for myself on this tournament."

Taking to Twitter after his victory, Suygetsu mentioned that he was extremely happy and wrote:

"I proved everything for myself on this tournament."

With this victory under his belt, he has definitely proven himself over the course of the tournament. He also mentioned that this victory was huge for both him and his team.

Fans took to Reddit to congratulate him on his amazing clutch in the match. They went on to commend him for his fantastic aim, comparing him to a robot because of his accuracy.

While defending during the second half on Breeze, FunPlus Phoenix was already leading the match at 12-9. Paper Rex pushed for the equalizer and managed to pick off all the defenders barring Suygetsu. They lost a member during the push.

Suygetsu waited in ambush at Site B on Breeze and swiftly eliminated all four attacking team members, thereby bringing home the VCT Masters trophy for himself and his team.

Overall, the 2022 edition of the VCT Masters Copenhagen Grand Final was nothing short of stellar, with both participating teams putting their best foot forward. The entire match went on for the full five rounds, and the energy of the match kept increasing with each and every round.

The final map of the match saw the crowd going back and forth between the two teams. There wasn't a single round in the final match where the crowd wasn't on their toes. Both the teams put on a wonderful display of skill, but Suygetsu stole the show and the trophy on behalf of his team, FunPlus Phoenix.

