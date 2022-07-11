FunPlus Phoenix SUYGETSU to miss VCT Masters: Copenhagen group stage, SEIDER to stand-in

Earlier today, the EMEA representative at the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Masters Copenhagen, FunPlus Phoenix (FPX), announced that Dmitry ‘SUYGETSU’ Ilyushin will not be able to attend the group stages.

Instead, they will be bringing in Mathias "SEIDER" Seider, who formerly played for Alliance in VRL Northern Europe.

As the VCT Masters is well underway, it’s quite disheartening for FPX fans that one of the star players on the roster will not be able to make it to the group stages due to visa issues.

FPX @FPX_Esports [FPX Valorant Roster Update]

With VCT Masters Copenhagen is around the corner, we have an update regarding the team lineup in the group stage. [FPX Valorant Roster Update] With VCT Masters Copenhagen is around the corner, we have an update regarding the team lineup in the group stage. https://t.co/2XhJnKpjLM

While the organization has not provided any further details regarding the issue as of now, community speculation points to the fact that it could be due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

As SUYGETSU is a Russian national, the problems have likely arisen from certain EU sanctions on Russian passports. However, many are debunking the speculation, as Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky, a fellow teammate as well as a Russian national, was able to make it to Denmark without a hitch.

FPX SUYGETSU to miss out on the VCT Masters: Copenhagen group stages

In their official statement, FPX wrote:

“Today we share the unfortunate news that SUYGETSU will be unable to attend the group stage of VCT Masters Copenhagen due to visa issues. Whilst we have been working hard on getting SUYGETSU to the event, the time of getting his visa approval still remains uncertain. With this said, our eyes have been set on bringing in someone who can match his level of skill and we're excited to welcome Mathias "SEIDER" Seider to our squad.”

Explaining their choice of SEIDER as a stand-in, the organization had the following to say:

“During the last VRL Northern Europe season, SEIDER played a flex role in Alliance and showed great performance in different agents. We believe he will easily slot in and bring some valuable diversities to our team on the international stage. We are looking forward to a great event and we'll provide updates regarding the roster status once we get further information.”

This will be SEIDER’s first appearance in a tier-one Valorant league, and FPX feels that despite his rookie status, SEIDER will be able to fill in for SUYGETSU easily.

In the statement, FPX also pointed out that getting SUYGETSU to Denmark is an ongoing process. While the organization is looking to get visa approval for the player, the timeframe for it is still very uncertain.

If FPX makes it through to the next stage of the competition, it’s still hard to ascertain if SUYGETSU will be able to get his visa in time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far